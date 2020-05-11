You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts defends his policies to combat coronavirus
After giving the green light to resumption of youth softball and baseball team sports beginning in June, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday spent much of his daily coronavirus news briefing swatting away criticism of the state's efforts to combat the virus.

ACLU of Nebraska called for increased protection for meatpacking plant workers, including a mandate requiring 6 feet of physical distancing between workers on the production lines.

AARP Nebraska said the state needs to publicly release the names of nursing homes and assisted living facilities that have confirmed cases of coronavirus infection among residents and staff members.

And four state senators challenged the state's new coronavirus testing program that the governor recently negotiated with a Utah firm.

Ricketts said it is "ludicrous" to oppose increased testing for the virus, arguing that the agreement he negotiated is the only way to provide that now.  

While the state will release only aggregate figures of coronavirus infection in assisted living facilities, he said, anyone seeking to place a family member in a home ought to personally inquire about any outbreaks in that facility.

And he said regulation at food processing facilities is the responsibility of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration while the state is working through the University of Nebraska Medical Center to promote "best practices" to protect health and safety at those packing plants.

UNMC has just launched a detailed research study in which it will assess the concerns and perceptions of meatpacking workers with relation to the coronavirus.

That study will measure worker understanding of risks, ask whether they have been tested for the virus, ask about work safety measures and gather information about production line speed while seeking employee opinions about "how much does your employer or supervisor seem to care about your safety and well-being."

Ricketts said the state's efforts to slow the spread of the virus while protecting the ability of Nebraska's health care system to respond to hospitalization and treatment needs is working.

"We slow it down with restrictions," he said.

The governor announced plans to ease restrictions in several additional counties over the next week, ultimately leaving only Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties with heightened restrictions put in place over a month ago.

And although there is a gradual easing of some of those restrictions, social distancing requirements will remain "for the foreseeable future," the governor said.  

Nebraskans are being asked to continue to maintain at least 6 feet of physical distancing from one another and gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned throughout the state.

Current data under the new testing program that debuted in Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln shows 2,358 test results; 80 testing positive for the virus.

Later this week, people 65 or older will be added to the testing priority list that now focuses on first responders along with food processing workers.

Ricketts said that eight employees in the state's corrections system have tested positive; three inmates who were recently tested were all negative, but are being quarantined.

Asked about a recent surge in Douglas County cases, the governor said he has been told that about 36% relate to food processing facilities.

On other matters, the governor cautioned that people who will be seeking signatures on initiative petitions to place issues on the November general election ballot should wear masks.

As for Tuesday's primary election, Ricketts said Nebraska National Guard members will be available to assist as volunteers at polling sites in eight counties, including Lancaster and Douglas counties, if needed. 

