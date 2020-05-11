Ricketts defends his policies to combat coronavirus

UNMC has just launched a detailed research study in which it will assess the concerns and perceptions of meatpacking workers with relation to the coronavirus.

That study will measure worker understanding of risks, ask whether they have been tested for the virus, ask about work safety measures and gather information about production line speed while seeking employee opinions about "how much does your employer or supervisor seem to care about your safety and well-being."

Ricketts said the state's efforts to slow the spread of the virus while protecting the ability of Nebraska's health care system to respond to hospitalization and treatment needs is working.

"We slow it down with restrictions," he said.

The governor announced plans to ease restrictions in several additional counties over the next week, ultimately leaving only Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Dakota counties with heightened restrictions put in place over a month ago.

And although there is a gradual easing of some of those restrictions, social distancing requirements will remain "for the foreseeable future," the governor said.