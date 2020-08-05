You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts defends his decision not to mandate masks
editor's pick topical alert top story

Ricketts defends his decision not to mandate masks

Virus Outbreak Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts puts on his face mask after briefly removing it during remarks at a press conference in Omaha on July 14.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday said his decision not to mandate the wearing of masks in Nebraska to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to be successful in helping manage the virus through voluntary compliance.

"The best way to encourage use of masks is to ask people to do the right thing," the governor said during a news conference at which he was repeatedly peppered with questions about his decision not to issue a masking order and his threat to go to court to contest Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour if she issued a mask directive in Omaha.

Omaha has attracted increasing national attention this week as the largest city in the country that does not have a mask mandate.

Dr. Pour "does not have the authority to issue a mask mandate," Ricketts said.

Lincoln, in contrast, is operating under a mask directive issued by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, using authority held by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Masks are required inside public places.

"We will need a lot more time to see if the mask (directive) in Lincoln made a difference," the governor said.

Ricketts said he would support any mask mandate imposed by the University of Nebraska because that would be a decision made by policymakers, rather than by government.

"We're not going to have the big, heavy hand of government tell people what to do," he said.

"I don't think it would increase use of masks with a mandate," the governor said. "I think there would be more resistance."

Ricketts said his policy encouraging people to wear masks in crowded indoor settings when they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of physical distancing or when they go to the grocery store or retail shopping has worked in helping control spread of the virus in Nebraska.

"By asking," he said, "we will get more compliance and not as much resistance."

"Ask people to do the right thing," he said, and Nebraskans will do so out of a sense of personal responsibility and civic duty.

Instead of issuing a stay-at-home order earlier in the coronavirus outbreak, the governor noted, he encouraged people to stay at home "and it worked."

Ricketts said 25 counties in the state have experienced "zero cases in the last two weeks."

As of Wednesday, 153 people infected by the virus were hospitalized in Nebraska, he said, and the state's hospitals continue to maintain "lots of capacity" to deal with additional patients. 

Ricketts said the state would be ready to work with the university to craft a plan to safely conduct Husker football games at Memorial Stadium this autumn if the Big Ten moves ahead with the 2020 season.

But he had some advice for some ticket-holders: "If you are older, and with underlying health conditions, give your ticket to somebody else."

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt said Ricketts’ threat to sue Omaha if it initiated a mask mandate created an uproar in Omaha and her north central Omaha district, focused around the local control issue.

On Tuesday she offered an amendment to a bill (LB1053) during debate that would change a state law to allow county, district or city-county health boards to investigate contagious or infectious diseases and adopt measures to arrest their progress.

The amendment crossed out the requirement that the investigation and adoption of measures be done with the approval of the state Department of Health and Human Services, the law cited by Attorney General Doug Peterson in his discussion with the Douglas County Health Department on a proposed mask mandate.

Hunt withdrew the amendment, she said, so the underlying bill would not be filibustered.

Nebraska has some of the best pandemic and infectious diseases experts in the world, she said, so why is Omaha still the biggest city in the country without a mask mandate?

“Not for lack of trying but because of the governor putting himself in my city’s business for no reason other than to hurt people,” Hunt said. “The whole country and the whole world is laughing at Nebraska.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

Reporter JoAnne Young contributed to this story.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

