Ricketts defends Fortenberry as 'man of high integrity'

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday stepped to the defense of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, describing him as "a man of high integrity" whom he has known for many years and stating that "I don't believe he knowingly violated any campaign finance laws."

It was the Republican governor's first reaction to the 1st District Republican congressman's indictment by federal officials last week on charges of lying to the FBI and concealing information about illegal campaign contributions that he accepted from foreign sources in 2016.

Fortenberry has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is scheduled to go on trial in Los Angeles on Dec. 14.

Ricketts responded to a question about his reaction to the indictment at a news conference in which he and state officials highlighted achievements of the state's new Center of Operational Excellence, particularly in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska was able to respond swiftly and effectively in leveraging the buying power of the state to acquire and then distribute personal protective equipment to first responders throughout the state while establishing a COVID-19 testing program, distributing vaccine and processing four years of unemployment claims within four months, Ricketts and other state officials said.