Ricketts declines request to help house migrant children
Ricketts declines request to help house migrant children

  • Updated
Medical marijuana presser 3.10

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts talks about his opposition to a bill legalizing medical marijuana during a news conference at the Capitol on March 10.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo

More than 500 migrant children were packed into plastic-walled rooms built for 32 people, sitting inches apart on mats with foil blankets Tuesday at the largest U.S. Customs and Border Protection holding facility for unaccompanied children.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday declined a request from the Biden administration asking Nebraska to help house displaced migrant children who have crossed the border into the United States.

"Nebraska is declining their request because we are reserving our resources for serving our kids," the governor said. "I do not want our kids harmed as the result of President Biden's bad policies."

"The Biden administration should focus on working with Central American governments to reunite the children with their families in their home countries instead of pursuing the risky strategy of scattering them across the United States," Ricketts said. 

Ricketts levels broad attack on Biden and his agenda

"President Biden has created an immigration crisis on our border with thousands of unaccompanied migrant children coming to our country without their parents or family," he said.

Ricketts said he had previously urged the Trump administration to keep children and families together when it expanded its policy of separating children from their families. 

As many as 35,000 unaccompanied minors may need to be cared for by June, according to The New York Times.  More than 20,000 children and teenagers are in federal custody.  

Ricketts says he 'won't stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment'
Ricketts opposes new gun control measures in wake of massacres

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

