Ricketts confident his coronavirus policy is working

Gaylor Baird agrees that hospital capacity remains a key factor in evaluating next steps, but case trends, the ability to do contact tracing locally, and other metrics together will guide their decision, she said.

“No one factor is going to be a sole determinant in our decision-making,” the mayor said.

Asked if she has the authority to maintain stricter rules on gatherings than the state, Gaylor Baird said there has been variance in the early directed health measures covering Lancaster County.

To be clear, she wants the local directed health measure for the county to be as in-sync with the state’s directed health measure as possible, she said.

“We all have the same goal in mind,” she said.

Ricketts said he's tried to balance the restrictions he's imposed with a measured and regional loosening of mandates that preserves citizen willingness and responsibility to continue to adhere to the social distancing standards that are required to blunt the spread of the virus.

It's an approach that sometimes is described as "the hammer and the dance," he said.