Ricketts challenged on radio show to mandate masks

Gov. Pete Ricketts was challenged Monday during his monthly call-in radio show to mandate the wearing of masks in public to better protect Nebraskans from COVID-19 and apply the brakes to spread of the virus before it breaks loose as it has in other states.

"Wouldn't it make sense if everybody just wore a mask?" Ann in Lincoln told the governor.

"If everybody wears a mask, you almost completely control the spread," she said.

Wearing a mask is "just one tool," along with social distancing and repeated hand-washing that's most effective in controlling the virus, Ricketts said, and "I think we get better compliance if you don't make it a mandate."

The governor said he has chosen instead to encourage Nebraskans to wear a mask when they go to the store or are in gatherings that make it difficult to maintain at least 6 feet of physical separation.

Ricketts said he is not going to "use the heavy hand of government to enforce it."

"It's not working," the caller responded.