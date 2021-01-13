Ricketts, Carter still pressing for Space Command headquarters

Although Nebraska lost out to Alabama on becoming the preferred site of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, state and university officials said they will continue efforts to locate the combatant command here.

The U.S. Air Force is expected to name Huntsville, Alabama, home to the Army's Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, as the preferred site for the new headquarters.

Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, long-time home to U.S. Strategic Command, was designated a reasonable alternative.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday said Nebraska "will continue to make the case" to the incoming Biden administration for bringing Space Command to the Cornhusker State.

"When you look at the data and our competitive advantages, Nebraska remains the best place in the nation to locate this mission," Ricketts said in a statement.

NU is also continuing with its plans to create a "Higher Education Space Research and Workforce Alliance," an academic partnership with three other Midwest universities to develop degree programs supporting a path to employment at the command, provide research and assist in technology development.