Ricketts, Carter still pressing for Space Command headquarters

Although Nebraska lost out to Alabama on becoming the preferred site of the U.S. Space Command headquarters, state and university officials said they will continue efforts to locate the combatant command here.
The U.S. Air Force is expected to name Huntsville, Alabama, home to the Army's Redstone Arsenal and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, as the preferred site for the new headquarters.
Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, long-time home to U.S. Strategic Command, was designated a reasonable alternative.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday said Nebraska "will continue to make the case" to the incoming Biden administration for bringing Space Command to the Cornhusker State.
"When you look at the data and our competitive advantages, Nebraska remains the best place in the nation to locate this mission," Ricketts said in a statement.
NU is also continuing with its plans to create a "Higher Education Space Research and Workforce Alliance," an academic partnership with three other Midwest universities to develop degree programs supporting a path to employment at the command, provide research and assist in technology development.
President Ted Carter announced the partnership with Mitch Daniels, president of Purdue University; Mark Gagerott, chancellor of the North Dakota University System; and Richard Myers, president of Kansas State University, in an op-ed last month.
He said the team made "a powerful case for the Heartland" as the right home for Space Command.
"Nebraska is uniquely positioned to be an academic partner to Space Command, and we are moving full speed ahead on our alliance and other opportunities for collaboration," Carter said.
Like Ricketts, Carter said the university and its academic partners will continue trying to lure the command to Nebraska.
"Nebraska's bid to host USSPACECOM is ongoing, and I look forward to our continued efforts to bring the mission home," he said.
