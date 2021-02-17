Ricketts calls blackouts 'completely unacceptable' as threat scaled back in Lincoln, elsewhere in Nebraska

"This is the United States of America," he said Wednesday during a news briefing. "We're not some developing nation who has an unreliable power grid."

Ricketts said officials "need to have a conversation" about the sources utilities are using to generate energy.

"Because we cannot have these rolling blackouts at a time when we have these frigid temperatures," he said.

The governor said he planned to talk with state senators, other governors and power company executives to discuss how to prevent such a situation from happening again.

Ricketts said power providers "have become too dependent on intermittent sources of energy or sources of energy that you cannot store on site, and that's why we're having problems being able to meet the energy demands."

He singled out wind power and natural gas as energy sources that should be relied on less and said more emphasis needs to be put on using coal and nuclear to generate electricity.