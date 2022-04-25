Ricketts brands GOP gubernatorial candidate Brett Lindstrom as 'a liberal'

Echoing TV attack ads targeting Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha in his bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Monday described the two-term state senator as "a liberal (who) does not have a conservative voting record in the Legislature."
Ricketts pointed to Lindstrom votes to increase the state gas tax when he joined a legislative majority in overriding a gubernatorial veto, extend benefits to people brought into the United States illegally when they were children and to override the governor's veto of a bill to repeal the death penalty.
The governor is supporting University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus in the hard-fought May 10 GOP gubernatorial primary battle.
Lindstrom has been targeted by recent attack ads as the Republican contest appears to be narrowing with early frontrunner Charles Herbster of Falls City battling allegations that he has inappropriately touched or groped a number of women in recent years.
Herbster denies those charges and has filed a lawsuit against Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, who has publicly accused him.
People are also reading…
Ricketts' comments came in answer to questioning at a news conference at which he unveiled a new state plan to provide 100% tuition reimbursement to children of state employees who enroll in community colleges to learn and develop workforce skills that can lead to employment in Nebraska.
"We need to get people the skills to get available jobs in the workforce," the governor said.
Paul Illich, president of Southeast Community College in Lincoln, said the state's community college system "provides a skilled workforce (that is) vital to economic development" in Nebraska.
Ninety percent of its graduates stay in the state, he said, and help strengthen the economy.
As many as a thousand children may be eligible for the assistance with costs to the state estimated at $500,000 in the first year and $1 million in the second year. The benefit will provide 100% tuition support up to age 25.
In answer to a question, Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services and the state's chief human resources officer, said the same benefit is not being extended to students who enroll at the University of Nebraska, but that the state would "evaluate the first two years (of the new program) before considering expansion."
Jackson said the program will provide a new benefit for state employees while addressing the state's workforce, economic development and youth retention needs.
"Jobs are available," Ricketts said, and Nebraska is "competing for talent" to fill them.
2022 Primary Voter's Guide
The Lincoln Journal Star reaches out to candidates in contested local primary races and asks them to participate in our annual Voter's Guide by providing biography information and answering questions relevant to the offices they seek.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry will appear on the ballot even though he has resigned. Other Republicans: Mike Flood, Curtis Huffman, John Glen Weaver a…
Nine Republicans are running for the GOP gubernatorial nomination and two Democrats. One from each party, along with a lone Libertarian candid…
Republican incumbent Bob Evnen of Lincoln faces two challengers in the primary: Robert Borer of Lincoln and Rex Schroder of Palmyra.
Mike Foley and Larry Anderson are competing on the Republican ticket in the primary. One will advance to face Legal Marijuana Now candidate L.…
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Paul Anderson in the Republican primary. Both are from Omaha. Th…
The primary will eliminate one of two Republicans candidates — Mike Hilgers or Jennifer Hicks — who are running. The Legal Marijuana Now candi…
Three Southeast Nebraska legislative districts have competitive primary ballots: Districts 2, 26 and 46.
Only the District 3 seat on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners features a contested race in the primary. County Commissioner Deb Scho…
Joe Nigro and Kristi Egger are running in the primary to be the Democratic nominee. The winner will face Trevin Preble, the sole Republican ca…
One of two Republican candidates for Lancaster County Treasurer -- Tracy Refior or Jasmine Gibson -- will be eliminated in the primary. The wi…
The District 5 seat on the SCC board is the only race where one candidate will be eliminated in the primary. Joann Herrington, Megan Neiles-Br…
Two of the three candidates in Lower Platte South Natural Resources District Subdistrict 1 race will advance from the primary. Candidates are:…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon