Ricketts' biggest worry is not to overwhelm health care system
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln on March 25. 

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press file photo

As we enter April, which may be the month of maximum danger for Nebraska in its battle against the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts says his greatest worry or concern is to "make sure we do not overwhelm the health care system."

That's why much of what he has done to prepare for the spread of the virus in the state, an expectation that is turning into reality now, has been aimed at measures to beef up hospitals, increase the number of available health care providers and beds, accelerate the supply of ventilators and personal protective equipment that may be needed to fight this battle, and increase testing capacity.

"It's 110% of my day," the governor said in answering a question during his daily coronavirus news briefing.

"It's all that me and my team are focused on now."

That includes the daily message he delivers to Nebraskans to practice social distancing.

Ricketts said he talks to the medical experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, whom he has relied upon from the beginning of this challenge, every day.

"We've got to do better at social distancing for the entire month of April, at least," the governor said.  

"Physical distancing. It is working. It is having an impact."

Nebraskans are being asked to stay at least 6 feet away from one another to avoid spreading the virus and a gubernatorial ban on gatherings of more than 10 people is in effect statewide.

Once again, Ricketts said he does not plan to issue a statewide stay-at-home order similar to those in effect in at least 37 states.

However, he said, if a person comes into Nebraska from another state to use its recreational facilities or may be returning from wintering in a warmer state, he or she is being directed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

That directive will be posted on highway signs, Ricketts said.

Truckers will be exempted.

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said preparations for spread of the virus include action now to identify dormitory space at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, along with hotel space in Lincoln and Omaha, that may be available if needed for "overload and transfer" of coronavirus patients that do not need to be hospitalized. 

Those might be recovering patients or others who "just need quarantine or isolation," he said. 

Kathy Siefken, executive director of the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, joined the governor at his briefing and urged Nebraskans to go grocery shopping just once a week and shop alone.

"Do not stockpile," she said. "There is plenty of food."

The real challenge, she said, is social distancing.

"Our customers need to take this issue very seriously," Siefken said.

"If the parking lot is full, go home," she said, and come back again.

Toilet paper is returning to the stores, Siefken said, following an unexpected buyout that emptied the shelves.

State Banking Director Mark Quandahl told the briefing that an executive order by the governor will allow the secretary of state's office to provide notary services for banks, credit unions and installment loan companies online.

During the briefing, Ricketts once again dismissed ongoing reports that school students will be required to repeat this year's grade as a bad April Fools' Day joke. 

