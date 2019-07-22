The third economic development director appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts will leave the department in August to return to Hastings, where he will work in real estate and talent development.
Dave Rippe, who began his job as director in December 2017, led the department in attracting investments from companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, Ricketts said. During his tenure, Nebraska won the Governor’s Cup for the most economic development projects per capita of any state for the third year in a row.
"He is incredibly talented and I expect him to be a huge asset to growing our state in his future endeavors,” Ricketts said.
In a news release, Ricketts did not say why Rippe is leaving the job after 19 months.
Rippe was the fourth state economic development director in seven years, not including two acting directors that bridged appointments.
The department was led by Richard Baier from 2003 to 2011, appointed by Gov. Mike Johanns and then continuing with Gov. Dave Heineman. Catherine Lang served from 2011-14, with Heineman.
Ricketts appointed Brenda Hicks-Sorensen when he came into office in 2015, but let her go less than nine months later, saying Nebraska needed to do more to market the state both nationally and globally. Courtney Dentlinger came in 2016, then she left after 23 months to become government affairs manager for the Nebraska Public Power District.
Rippe's announced departure comes just days after the Governor's Economic Development Summit, held Wednesday.
Ricketts thanked Rippe for his outstanding service.
He will step down Aug. 9. An interim director will be named at that time, and Ricketts has begun his search for the next economic development director, his office said.
Rippe was hired at a salary of $142,000.