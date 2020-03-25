Ricketts bans evictions linked to coronavirus, says prevention comes ahead of Easter gatherings

As the numbers of coronavirus cases climbed and restrictions on individuals and businesses tightened, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Wednesday to prevent evictions of Nebraskans significantly impacted by the coronavirus who are unable to pay rent.

The relief is intended for those who have become ill, lost income because of job loss or wage reductions or missed work to care for a loved one, such as a child who cannot attend school or a sick family member.

The order, which applies to rent due on or after March 13, does not cancel any rent payments.

It's too early to know when the coronavirus outbreak may peak in Nebraska, Ricketts said, but his strategy remains focused on slowing the spread of the virus by limiting crowd size rather than closing businesses.

Asked if he agrees with President Donald Trump's assessment that the virus may be sufficiently corralled in time to allow Americans to gather at Easter Sunday church services a couple of weeks from now, Ricketts said he "wants to do what's best" to contain the outbreak.

"Not one-size-fits-all," the governor said at his daily coronavirus news briefing. "There may be parts of the country more lightly impacted.