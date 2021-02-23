Ricketts attacks Biden climate change agenda

Gov. Pete Ricketts has taken a shot at the Biden administration's climate, conservation and environmental agenda, pledging that Nebraska will "stand up against federal government overreach to protect our family farms and our way of life."

In a statement released to the news media, Ricketts said "Nebraskans should be on the lookout in their communities for attempts by federal agencies and their partners to regulate land and water use."

"From canceling the presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline to rejoining the Paris Agreement, the Biden administration has taken a number of actions that harm our national security, energy independence and working American families," the governor said.

Biden's recent executive order "blocks significant amounts of oil and gas development and outlines far-reaching plans to lock away staggering portions of our nation's land and natural resources," Ricketts said.

"Federal interventions that purport to aim at conservation or that regulate land and natural resource uses are only likely to hurt agriculture and to hinder growth in our economy," he said.

Biden signed an executive order Jan. 27 dealing with "the climate crisis at home and abroad."