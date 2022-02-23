Ricketts appoints North Platte banker to Groene's open seat

Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed North Platte banker Mike Jacobson to fill the open seat of former state Sen. Mike Groene, who resigned this week following allegations that he took inappropriate photos of a former female staff member.

Jacobson, founder and president of NebraskaLand National Bank, was sworn in as the District 42 senator on Wednesday morning after the governor's announcement at the state Capitol. He was joined by his wife, Julie.

Jacobson will complete Groene's term, which ends in early January 2023. He said he will run for election to the seat.

Ricketts said Jacobson is a conservative who will reflect the values of District 42.

"He will be an advocate for efficient and effective government, for family values and for making sure we're creating opportunities for families here in the state of Nebraska," the governor said.

He also called Jacobson a "fantastic American success story," pointing out he founded the bank with zero assets and today it has grown into an $850 million bank with offices in North Platte, Kearney and Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Jacobson replaces Groene, who officially resigned from the Legislature on Monday after it surfaced that he took photos of a former female staff member without her knowledge.

It was reported last week that the staffer who was photographed, Kristina Konecko, discovered photos of herself on Groene’s laptop in the course of her work. The photos were described as “objectifying and demeaning.”

Groene admitted taking the photos, but said he didn't send them to other people. He also said he never made sexual advances toward the staffer or “said anything to her that could be termed harassment.”

The Legislature and the Attorney General's Office have launched investigations.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, chairman of the Legislature's Executive Board, said Tuesday he had asked Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, John Arch of La Vista and Tom Briese of Albion to conduct an official legislative probe with the help of an outside investigator.

At the request of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol has also opened an investigation into Groene's conduct.

Three North Platte residents had filed for the District 42 seat: Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns, Brenda Fourtner and retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea.

The district redrawn by the Legislature last year includes all of Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas and Hooker counties and a large part of Perkins County.

