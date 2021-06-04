Ricketts appoints members to new African American Affairs Commission

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday appointed 14 members to the state's new Commission on African American Affairs created by the Legislature this year.

The commission's responsibilities include coordination of programs relating to the African American community in Nebraska regarding housing, education, welfare, medical and dental care, employment, economic development and law and order.

Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha sponsored the bill (LB918) that created the commission.

Three appointed members, DeMoine Adams, Vernon Joseph and Connie Edmond, live in Lincoln.

"Throughout Nebraska's history, African American leaders have helped grow Nebraska and have richly contributed to our heritage in many ways," Ricketts said.

Other members include William Femi Awodele of Bennington, John Carter of Benkelman, Toni Clarke of Papillion and Laban Njuguna of Aurora.

Seven members, Gwen Easter, Glenn Freeman, Rendell "Dell" Gines Sr., Clarice Jackson, Mark Jared Smith, Karine Sokpoh and LaShawn Young, hail from Omaha.

