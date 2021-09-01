Ricketts announces state will open hospital transfer center, reiterates opposition to mask mandates

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that the state will open a hospital transfer center on Saturday to help mitigate the stress on hospital beds and staff in Nebraska caused by hospital overload fueled only in part by COVID-19 patients.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services center will be able to "move patients around to provide beds" as needed, the governor said at a news briefing.

During the briefing, Ricketts vigorously repeated his opposition to mask mandates in schools and to the Douglas County Health Department's efforts to mandate restrictions without state authority.

"I'm 100% against mask mandates," he said.

"Kids are no more at risk for coronavirus than ordinary flu," the governor said. "I believe it is a parental decision."

Ricketts opened his briefing by urging Nebraskans to get vaccinated.

"The vaccine will help you generate antibodies to fight the virus," he said.

More than 1 million Nebraskans now are fully vaccinated, the governor said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.