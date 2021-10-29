Ricketts, AG take steps to block federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Nebraska officials took steps Friday to oppose a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday issued an executive order barring government agencies from complying with a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” Ricketts said in a news release. “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced."
Also Friday, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that he joined with attorneys general from nine other states to sue the Biden administration over its attempt to mandate vaccines for employees of federal contractors.
In addition to federal employees and contractors, the president's vaccine mandate, which he announced last month, also covers most health-care workers and people who work at businesses with at least 100 employees. It has yet to legally take effect for any workers other than federal contractors, and it's not clear whether it even applies to state and local government workers.
"For the first year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the Trump and Biden Administrations rightly acknowledged that the federal government lacks the authority to broadly mandate vaccines on the American people,” Peterson said.
“But all that changed on September 9, 2021, when the Biden Administration did an about-face and announced that it would impose a wide-ranging set of vaccine mandates, including one for employees of federal contractors. This far-reaching order is unconstitutional because it is the states, not the federal government, that are responsible for addressing such matters of public health.”
Several Republican governors have banned companies and government agencies in their states from complying with the mandate, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed suit against the Biden administration.
So far, 26 Nebraska state senators have signed a petition outlining plans for a special session to consider legislation prohibiting businesses from requiring employees get vaccinated. To move forward, 33 senators would have to agree to the plan.
About 68% of all eligible Nebraska residents (those 12 and older) are fully vaccinated. Of the total population, 56% is fully vaccinated, which ranks 23rd among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.
