Ricketts, AG take steps to block federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Nebraska officials took steps Friday to oppose a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday issued an executive order barring government agencies from complying with a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power,” Ricketts said in a news release. “While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced."

Also Friday, Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that he joined with attorneys general from nine other states to sue the Biden administration over its attempt to mandate vaccines for employees of federal contractors.

In addition to federal employees and contractors, the president's vaccine mandate, which he announced last month, also covers most health-care workers and people who work at businesses with at least 100 employees. It has yet to legally take effect for any workers other than federal contractors, and it's not clear whether it even applies to state and local government workers.