Ricketts administration stiffs legislative Medicaid hearing

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services declined to participate in a virtual legislative hearing Tuesday that was held to review the state's Medicaid expansion program, triggering expressions of disappointment and some outrage from state senators.

Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, chair of the Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee, said the refusal to participate was unprecedented and disrespectful to all Nebraskans.

"It's extremely disappointing and unprecedented that the governor's office could not take 30 minutes to jump on a Zoom call to update the legislative branch on health care for low-income Nebraskans during a pandemic," Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said.

HHS is an executive branch department that operates under the governor's authority.

Expansion of Medicaid services to an estimated 90,000 low-income Nebraskans was delayed almost two years after Nebraska voters approved an initiative that Morfeld helped lead.

Voters endorsed the proposal in November of 2018; the program was launched by HHS on Oct. 1, 2020.