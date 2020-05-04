Ricketts acknowledges pressure to ease coronavirus restrictions

With coronavirus-based restrictions beginning to loosen in the state, Gov. Pete Ricketts looked ahead Monday to the possibility of further relaxation of standards in the near future.
But the governor cautioned that some social distancing guidelines are likely to remain in effect until scientists are able to develop and adequately test a successful vaccine.
Ricketts acknowledged during his daily coronavirus news briefing that he is being urged to relax more of the restrictions in place in Nebraska and he fielded advice from citizens on both sides of that question during his monthly statewide call-in radio show an hour later.
"A lot of communities feel it's time to loosen up the rules," the governor said at his news briefing. "That's the feedback I get."
Early in his call-in radio program broadcast on KFOR, Jill from Ainsworth delivered that message in strong terms.
"You've got to throw the doors wide-open," she told Ricketts. "Enough's enough."
She said restrictions are hurting businesses, farmers, ranchers and government workers while the virus is resulting in "a low death rate."
"We do have to build up some herd immunity," she said, referring to the widespread immunity that occurs when a large proportion of the population either gets exposed and infected or is protected by an effective vaccine.
There is no vaccine for the coronavirus now and most estimates suggest that it could be a year or more away, although there has been recent speculation that a vaccine might be rushed through testing and could be ready by the end of the year.
Ricketts told Jill that he has been "loosening up restrictions," but he is determined to be prudent and not give the virus an opportunity to spread.
"I appreciate people are tired of it," the governor said. "I feel the same way. I'm tired of it, too."
A few minutes later, Peggy from Ansley called in to urge Ricketts not to ease up too soon.
"I respectfully disagree" with pressure to remove restrictions, she said.
"I think it's way too soon," Peggy said, even though "I know it's hard on the economy" to continue restrictions that impact commerce.
"I think we're just at the beginning of this, not at the end," she said.
"We're trying to take a cautious approach," Ricketts told her.
"We'll take it a step at a time," he said.
Ricketts told another caller, Stephanie from Scottsbluff, that he can imagine "loosening more restrictions as we move into June and July."
On Monday, the first wave of reduced restrictions took effect, allowing restaurants in Omaha and 59 counties to re-open for indoor dining, with a requirement that seating be limited to one-half of capacity.
No more than six people could eat together and tables need to be spaced at least 6 feet from one another.
Barbershops and beauty salons were also allowed to resume business, with a restriction that everyone wear a face mask.
Church services were cleared to resume Monday with social distancing requirements attached.
The number of children allowed in a room at child care centers was also increased from 10 to 15.
A similar set of earlier restrictions still in effect in Lincoln are to be eased in the same manner effective May 11.
Asked if he will feel comfortable eating out at this time, the governor said he probably will go to a restaurant this week.
At his news briefing, Ricketts announced that 137,000 Nebraskans have signed up at TestNebraska.com for screening for the virus; testing began at sites in Omaha and Grand Island on Monday.
Answering questions, the governor said none of the data collected online will be accessible to law enforcement or available for sale.
"It will only be used by the state to respond to the coronavirus," he said.
The state hopes to be able to conduct 2,500 to 3,000 tests a day once the new program is fully operational.
