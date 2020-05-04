Ricketts acknowledges pressure to ease coronavirus restrictions

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus now and most estimates suggest that it could be a year or more away, although there has been recent speculation that a vaccine might be rushed through testing and could be ready by the end of the year.

Ricketts told Jill that he has been "loosening up restrictions," but he is determined to be prudent and not give the virus an opportunity to spread.

"I appreciate people are tired of it," the governor said. "I feel the same way. I'm tired of it, too."

A few minutes later, Peggy from Ansley called in to urge Ricketts not to ease up too soon.

"I respectfully disagree" with pressure to remove restrictions, she said.

"I think it's way too soon," Peggy said, even though "I know it's hard on the economy" to continue restrictions that impact commerce.

"I think we're just at the beginning of this, not at the end," she said.

"We're trying to take a cautious approach," Ricketts told her.

"We'll take it a step at a time," he said.

Ricketts told another caller, Stephanie from Scottsbluff, that he can imagine "loosening more restrictions as we move into June and July."