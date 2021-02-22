Ricketts: $200M available to help Nebraska renters affected by pandemic

Gov. Pete Ricketts held firm Monday to his decision to prioritize age in the allocation of COVID-19 vaccinations while turning a spotlight on pandemic-related federal rental assistance that is available to Nebraskans.

A federal emergency program will provide $200 million in assistance to help renters in Nebraska affected by the pandemic, with $158 million distributed by the state and the remainder by Lancaster and Douglas counties.

The assistance is available to pay for rent and utilities back to April of last year with a limit of $20,000 per household and with payments made directly to landlords.

Only tenants with less than 80% of the average median income level are eligible to apply.

A call center will be open at 833-500-8810 for those seeking assistance, and more information can be accessed at coronavirus.nebraska.gov.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, said he supports the governor's decision to prioritize COVID-19 vaccinations by age despite continuing criticism suggesting the need to prioritize Nebraskans under 65 with high-risk medical conditions.