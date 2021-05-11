Ricketts, 19 other governors up the pressure on Biden administration to act on southern border

Gov. Pete Ricketts signed onto a letter with 19 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to take action to close the U.S. border with Mexico.

The letter comes after unauthorized crossings at the southern border increased throughout February and March, reaching a 20-year high in April that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data shows has leveled off in recent weeks.

Border patrol agents took more than 172,000 people into custody in March and were expected to match that number in April.

"We call on you to take action on the crisis at the southern border immediately," the letter from the governors begins. "The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states."

At fault was "irresponsible rhetoric" by the Biden administration, the governors wrote in the letter, as well as the reversal of several Trump-era policies, including halting construction on the border wall, eliminating asylum agreements, and refusing to enforce immigration laws.

That's led to more drugs and weapons being smuggled across the border and increased trafficking of men, women and children seeking to get into the U.S., the governors write.