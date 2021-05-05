Revolutionary consumption tax proposal blocked by Nebraska senators

A revolutionary tax reform proposal that was moved to the floor largely to give its sponsor an opportunity to promote his plan came within two votes Wednesday of clearing its first hurdle in the Legislature.

Sen. Steve Erdman's motion to advance his bill (LR11CA) seeking a 2022 vote of the people on a constitutional amendment to replace the state's income, corporate, sales and property tax system with a new consumption tax stalled on a 23-19 vote and disappeared from the legislative agenda.

Twenty-five votes are required to move a bill to second-stage consideration in the 49-member Legislature.

Erdman said his proposal would provide "the real solution (to) a broken tax system" and he warned his colleagues that "voters will be taking things into their own hands" if the Legislature does not act now.

"This a day we've been waiting for a long time in Nebraska," the Bayard senator said. "This is the solution we have been looking for."

Under this proposed new revenue system that would center taxation on the purchase of services and new goods, he said, "you can never, never be overtaxed because you decide how much tax you pay."