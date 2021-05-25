Resolution creating committee to investigate AltEn won't get a hearing this year

After being introduced, LR159 went to the Legislature’s Referencing Committee, which assigns it to a committee based upon subject matter, and was referenced to the Executive Board.

Bills and resolutions have a seven-day notice before a hearing, under the Legislature’s rules, meaning the only time that would have been available for the Executive Board to hold a hearing would have been between 8-9 a.m. Thursday.

No hearings can be scheduled after the Legislature adjourns sine die, which it plans to do Thursday, according to the schedule set by Speaker Mike Hilgers.

Blood said she was willing to meet any criteria set in order to have the resolution heard this year, but was told it wasn't possible with the time left.

Hughes, who also sits on the Natural Resources Committee, which advanced a bill (LB507) introduced in response to AltEn, said he is very concerned about the issue and understands the frustration felt by those living near the now-idle ethanol plant.

“I did not feel an hour was sufficient time to give the people of Mead and Saunders County the attention they deserve on this issue, and I certainly didn’t want to cut them short,” Hughes said.