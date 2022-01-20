Resolution calling for convention of states advances to final-round debate

A resolution calling for a convention of states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution cleared a second-round vote in the Legislature on Thursday.
Although opponents to the resolution (LR14) from Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings had signaled their intent to push debate to a cloture vote in an effort to sink it, a filibuster never materialized.
The bill advanced on a 32-8 vote. Nine senators did not vote or were absent.
Similar to resolutions adopted in 15 other states, LR14 proposes a convention of states outlined in Article V of the U.S. Constitution to draft amendments to impose fiscal restraints and limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.
The resolution also calls for amendments enacting term limits for federal officeholders and members of Congress.
Lincoln Sens. Adam Morfeld and Matt Hansen again led the opposition during debate, saying the subjects included in the resolution were overly broad, criticizing supporters' insistence that the resolution could not be changed in any way, and adding there was nothing to prevent a "runaway convention" from rewriting the constitution wholesale.
Omaha Sen. John McCollister, who gave LR14 the fifth vote necessary to advance it from the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee last year, also raised several concerns about the lack of constraints on a potential convention.
McCollister introduced an amendment that would have made Nebraska's call for a convention conditional upon two-thirds of the states passing similar resolutions within the next four years.
"Too often we adopt these resolutions and they languish on the bill books forever," McCollister said.
That amendment was later withdrawn, as were amendments from Morfeld and Hansen designed to push debate to the four-hour time limit.
Backers of the proposal said they did not have the same fears about an out-of-control convention as opponents, pointing to language in the constitution that indicates any amendments would need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states in order to be adopted.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said a convention could provide an opportunity for voices not present at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 -- Blacks, Natives, Latinos and women -- to give input into the direction on the future of the country.
"I just believe with a diverse group of people, we might have a better conversation," Wayne said, "even if it is a runaway convention, which I don't believe will happen."
Sen. Wendy DeBoer said she understood the position of those concerned a convention of states could go beyond the intentions of the resolution.
"Every time in the Bible when an angel comes down and says 'Fear not,' the next line is 'and they were so afraid,'" DeBoer said.
The Bennington senator also said she understood the frustrations outlined by Halloran and others who supported LR14, who said the federal government was no longer listening to the people.
To move the resolution forward, but not bind future lawmakers to it, DeBoer sponsored a floor amendment that will rescind the resolution on Feb. 1, 2027.
The floor amendment was adopted with 32 votes, and paved the way for LR14 to advance to final-round debate.
Meet the state senators making laws in 2022
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS