Resolution calling for convention of states advances to final-round debate

McCollister introduced an amendment that would have made Nebraska's call for a convention conditional upon two-thirds of the states passing similar resolutions within the next four years.

"Too often we adopt these resolutions and they languish on the bill books forever," McCollister said.

That amendment was later withdrawn, as were amendments from Morfeld and Hansen designed to push debate to the four-hour time limit.

Backers of the proposal said they did not have the same fears about an out-of-control convention as opponents, pointing to language in the constitution that indicates any amendments would need to be ratified by three-fourths of the states in order to be adopted.

Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said a convention could provide an opportunity for voices not present at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 -- Blacks, Natives, Latinos and women -- to give input into the direction on the future of the country.

"I just believe with a diverse group of people, we might have a better conversation," Wayne said, "even if it is a runaway convention, which I don't believe will happen."