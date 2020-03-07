Republicans versus Democrats in most nonpartisan legislative races

Four state senators are headed toward reelection unopposed this year, and only two incumbents, Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln and Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, are at risk in a May primary contest because it includes more than one challenger.

All but five of the 20 contested 2020 races for a seat in the nonpartisan Legislature include at least one Republican and one Democratic candidate.

Sens. Justin Wayne of Omaha, Steve Halloran of Hastings, Tom Briese of Albion and Steve Erdman of Bayard are the lawmakers who are seeking a second four-year term unopposed.

Briese also was unopposed in 2016 when he won his first term in the Legislature.

One former state senator, Mike Flood of Norfolk, who served as speaker, is also running without opposition as he seeks to return to the Legislature after reaching the constitutional limit of two consecutive terms eight years ago.

Even though Nebraska's unique one-house Legislature is nonpartisan, the party identification of each senator provides a strong indicator of political philosophy and how he or she will vote on issues and relate and respond to whomever may be governor.