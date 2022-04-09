Republicans nominate Flood to fill 1st District vacancy, completing ballot for June special election

Setting up what's likely to be a series of showdowns at the ballot box this year, Republicans in Nebraska on Saturday named state Sen. Mike Flood as the party's nominee to fill the 1st District congressional seat vacated by Jeff Fortenberry.

Flood, 47, of Norfolk, also is running to become the Republican nominee in the May 10 primary. He'll face the Democrats' nominee, Lincoln state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, in the June 28 special election and likely again in the general election Nov. 8.

"It's an honor to have the nomination of my party," Flood said at a news conference that followed Saturday's meeting of the Nebraska Republican Party's executive committee in Lincoln and focused on both the special election to fill the final six months of Fortenberry's term and the general election to determine a two-year term in Washington.

"We must win this in November, we must fire Nancy Pelosi, and all of this depends on the voters of the 1st Congressional District being inspired by the message I have," Flood said.

Both Flood and John Glen Weaver, a retired military officer from Omaha who is also a candidate in the Republican primary, addressed the state GOP's executive committee prior to Saturday's vote by secret ballot.

Flood, a three-term state senator and former Speaker of the Legislature, was tabbed for the special election ballot on a 24-5 vote.

The special election was necessary after Fortenberry, a nine-term congressman from Lincoln, was convicted on one count of concealing conduit campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents last month by a federal jury in California.

A few days after the verdict, Fortenberry announced his resignation. His last day in Congress was March 31.

Republicans have represented Nebraska's 1st District for all but one term (Clair Callan, 1965-67) in the past 83 years.

"I have no doubt that the Republicans of Nebraska will unite behind Mike and he will soundly defeat Senator Pansing Brooks in the special election," said Nebraska Republican Party chairman Dan Welch. "Senator Pansing Brooks is simply too liberal for this state and she has the voting record to prove it."

On Saturday, Republican leaders pointed to Flood's record in the Legislature, including championing the bill in 2011 that made Nebraska the first state to ban abortions after 20 weeks.

They also touted Flood's record on taxes, including his work on the $900 million tax cut sent through the Legislature last week.

If elected, Flood plans to work to address issues in Congress that touch Nebraskans, such as soaring inflation.

"Nebraskans are feeling it at the gas pumps and in grocery stores," Flood said.

He also plans to tackle government mandates such as COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Other key issues he will take on will be securing the nation's southern border, strengthening the military and protecting small businesses and families.

When asked about how this special election fits into the broader campaign this year, Flood said the vote in June speaks to the Constitutional significance of the House of Representatives.

"This is not something where the governor can appoint somebody to fill the vacancy. It is intended to be the legislative body that is closest to the people and only the people decide who serves there," Flood said.

Flood, who was set to challenge Fortenberry in the primary before his conviction and resignation, has picked up endorsements from Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Dave Heineman, the NRA, Nebraska Right to Life and the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

