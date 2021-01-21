Republican votes help Democrats protect Legislature's secret balloting

"You're going to change this to something that is partisan," Flood argued, creating a majority and a minority with partisan leadership, all leading to diminishment of the individual power and independence of Nebraska's state senators.

"I say no," he declared. "It's a bad idea."

Sens. Mark Kolterman of Seward and Matt Williams of Gothenburg, two other Republicans, joined in to help lead the initial assault on the proposal.

"I didn't take an oath to represent Republicans," Kolterman said. "I took an oath to represent the people. I think independently."

This proposal, Williams said, is "all about partisanship" despite claims that it focused on transparency.

"I want to be sure I'm voting for the person who is most qualified" when casting a vote for committee chairmanships, he said, "not whether they have an R or a D behind their name."

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings proposed the rules change, arguing that "all of our actions as state legislators should be transparent."

Senators recently have received a flood of messages from constituents supporting this change, he said, while arguing that "secrecy breeds mistrust."