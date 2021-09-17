Republican redistricting plan falls victim to filibuster

That, McCollister said, would leave both Douglas and Sarpy counties whole.

The alternate plan supported by Democratic members of the Redistricting Committee would leave Douglas County intact while shuffling more portions of Sarpy County into the 1st District.

The congressional redistricting challenge centers on the disparity in population growth that has occurred in the last decade with major growth in the metropolitan Omaha complex, as well as in Lincoln-Lancaster County, while growth has been largely stagnant or minimal in western and central Nebraska's 3rd District.

Linehan strongly objected to descriptions of the Republican majority plan for Omaha's 2nd District as partisan gerrymandering.

Democratic President Joe Biden still would have won that 2nd District electoral vote last year if the proposed new boundaries were in effect, she said.

"No one is going to be happy where we land" when a settlement is finally reached, said Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a Republican and a member of the Redistricting Committee.

Sens. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Steve Lathrop of Omaha, both Democrats, urged senators to be sensitive to the nonpartisan character of the Legislature in negotiating a settlement.