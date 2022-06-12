Republican primary results suggested something is stirring

Bob Evnen is candid in discussing sensitive political challenges and issues over morning coffee at the Cornhusker, moving from on-the-record answers to off-the-record observations and conversation.

Nebraska's secretary of state won the Republican nomination for a second term in last month's primary election, but two little-known challengers racked up 125,778 votes compared to his 98,263.

"The manner in which I ran my race would have been different if I had had only one opponent," Evnen noted before stepping into off-the-record territory.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers won the GOP nomination for attorney general, but a little-known Republican challenger attracted 73,906 votes.

It happened to State Treasurer John Murante, too. His Republican primary challenger tallied 92,522 votes compared to the incumbent's 121,808.

Something is stirring — and most of it moves quietly online.

And — this is me talking, not Evnen — it may be largely the result of ongoing questioning about the validity of 2020 election results triggered by Donald Trump.

The Washington Post pointed to that factor in taking note of the large vote for Evnen's GOP primary challengers in its story about Nebraska's primary election results.

Robert Borer, one of the Republican challengers who lost, says "our elections are rigged" and he is now a write-in candidate for governor in November.

Polling suggests that a majority of Republicans still question whether Joe Biden really won the 2020 presidential race and is a legitimate president, and that is both stunning and obviously dangerous to the future of our republic.

Evnen won't go there, but he says "the big challenge is to secure early voting."

The secretary of state supports adoption of more stringent voter ID requirements in Nebraska and opposes proposals for all-mail-in voting.

A petition drive is currently underway to place a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot requiring a photo ID for Nebraska voters and that's a longtime goal of the Nebraska Republican Party.

Evnen says 98% of Nebraskans who are eligible to vote already have a state-issued ID in the form of a driver's license.

The remaining 2% is "a manageable number," he says, and that can be addressed in a manner that makes sure that "no one is foreclosed from voting who is entitled."

Evnen says there is no valid concern about Nebraska's voting machines that process and count votes.

"We test every machine three times before every election," he said.

There might be questions about election results in other states, he said, but "I see no evidence that our ballot counts have been manipulated."

****

The departure of a bunch of key leaders in the Legislature at the end of this year will open the door for a reshuffling of power and influence.

This is tricky, the battleground is broad, there'll be a new gubernatorial sheriff in town, relationships are sometimes convenient and fluid, ambition is hard to measure, future events are unknown.

So it would be foolish and reckless to even try to guess where increased legislative power might be flowing next.

And so let's do it.

More power appears likely to be headed toward Lou Ann Linehan, Justin Wayne, Tom Briese, Mike McDonnell, Tom Brewer and the new chairperson of the Appropriations Committee and Speaker of the Legislature, if either or both of them isn't already named on this short list.

Who else? There are bound to be more.

Myron Dorn, Tom Brandt, independent voices whose votes might sometimes be critical?

John Arch and the new chairperson of the Judiciary Committee.

Perhaps Anna Wishart, Julie Slama.

There are political and personal factors in play.

Who will the new governor decide to work closely with?

Who has political ambitions beyond the legislative chamber?

Who has stepped across the invisible aisle and made trusted friends and colleagues and legislative partners?

But it is the urban-rural dynamic, not differing party affiliation, that matters most in building alliances in the non-partisan Legislature.

It's a whole new ballgame in 2023 and a talented and battle-tested collection of legislative all-stars will be gone, opening opportunities in the lineup for the next all-star team with an unusually large number of rookies about to take the field.

Who'd I miss?

****

Back in action this summer following interruption by the pandemic, the overwhelmingly white array of high school students who participate in Boys State engaged in a discussion focused on "courageous conversations about race" with Don Wesely, Judi gaiashkibos and Thomas Christie last week.

White, Native and Black panelists.

One panel member told me later that the tone of questioning had changed from past events when some Boys Staters questioned whether racism was really a problem to questions this year asking what they could do about it.

****

Finishing up:

* Big changes in key legislative committees next year: The Appropriations Committee gets a new chairperson and at least three new members; the Revenue Committee will be reconstructed with at least three, and perhaps four, new members.

* Republican Rep. Don Bacon, answering questions Sunday morning on Meet the Press about the future presidential aspirations of Donald Trump: "I'll be looking for other candidates in 2024."

* If there's ever a sequel to John F. Kennedy's (and Ted Sorensen's) "Profiles in Courage," there will need to be a chapter on Liz Cheney.

* Fellow Husker fans at their worst, dumping on Adrian Martinez online now. Hope he does well at K-State. Note: the Wildcats play Oklahoma the week after Nebraska does.

* And it appears to be a banner baseball year.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

