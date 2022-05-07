Republican governor candidates race to the wire

It's been a wild ride, but the Republican gubernatorial candidates who have jockeyed for position with promises of tax relief and pledges of conservative government have finally reached the end of the trail.
Voters will determine the winner of the marathon yearlong race for the GOP nomination at the primary election on Tuesday.
There have been ups and downs on the long and bumpy road to Election Day with Falls City cattle producer and businessman Charles Herbster running out front most of the way as measured by candidate polling results.
Armed by his close ties to former President Donald Trump and self-funding his campaign, Herbster galloped into an early lead.
But late-in-the-campaign allegations that Herbster had improperly touched or groped eight women, including state Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, during public events threw a block in his path as the candidates rounded the turn and headed down the final stretch with Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen of Columbus finishing strong and Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha riding into contention.
Adding a little drama ahead of the finish line, Trump's decision to fly to Nebraska to give a boost to Herbster in the final days stirred a storm.
Literally.
Trump's scheduled appearance at I-80 Speedway between Lincoln and Omaha had to be postponed for a couple of days due to the forecast of heavy rain and high winds coinciding with his originally anticipated arrival.
The former president ultimately showed up to endorse Herbster during a long and rambling speech two days later. Herbster had been his agricultural adviser during Trump's presidency and subsequently became a familiar figure at White House events, developing relationships with Trump family members and advisers who helped support his campaign.
Trump's endorsement presumably could be especially golden in the heavily Republican counties of western and central Nebraska where statewide GOP primary elections often tend to be won.
Meanwhile, Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent who has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and a host of GOP stalwarts and luminaries, soldiered ahead with a full schedule of campaign stops all across the state, steadily gathering visibility and momentum for a final surge.
And along the way Lindstrom's campaign appeared to take off.
Polling evidence that Lindstrom was suddenly gaining ground triggered a negative TV ad assault directed at the Omaha financial adviser and two-term state senator.
Perhaps even more consequently, thousands of Democrats appeared to be changing their voter registration to Republican in order to participate in choosing the GOP gubernatorial nominee at the May 10 primary election.
Informed political speculation suggests that most of those votes would likely be cast for Lindstrom, who appears to be the least doctrinaire or partisan Republican candidate and is an experienced member of the nonpartisan Legislature with a working knowledge of state government along with a record of tax reduction.
Democratic voters who have changed their registration to participate in the Republican primary election are motivated in large part by the reality that Nebraska governors essentially have been chosen in GOP primary elections for the last couple of decades with Democratic nominees struggling to compete statewide.
Ben Nelson was the last Democrat to be elected governor when he was re-elected to a second term in 1994.
Pillen has centered on the need for additional property tax relief, his pro-life credentials, support for Second Amendment gun rights and opposition to any teaching of critical race theory in Nebraska schools. CRT examines the intersection of race, society and law in the United States.
Herbster has said Nebraska needs to "completely rehaul" its tax system and replace it with "a new consumption-based tax system." He has voiced support for pro-life and Second Amendment positions while also stressing the need to "defend each state's right to conduct and oversee its election process."
Lindstrom has pointed to his success in gaining legislative approval of his bill to completely phase out state income taxation of Social Security benefits along with an overall legislative record of supporting tax relief. He proposes action to "cut red tape for small business" and identifies himself as pro-life and as a supporter of Second Amendment gun rights.
Although his name won't be on the ballot, Trump could conceivably be a big factor in determining the final outcome.
Last week, all 22 of the candidates he endorsed in Ohio and Indiana primary elections, including Senate candidate J. D. Vance in Ohio, won. Vance prevailed in a four-candidate scrap with 32% of the vote.
What could be developing in the final days of the campaign might be a potential repeat of the down-to-the-wire 2014 Republican gubernatorial primary election in Nebraska, which Ricketts won with just 26.5% of the vote.
There are nine Republican candidates for governor on the ballot this year, including former state Sen. Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha, but only Pillen, Herbster and Lindstrom appear to have had the resources needed to win.
In 2014, four well-resourced candidates split most of the vote although there were six names on the Republican ballot. That, in effect, reduced the percentage of votes required to win.
Ricketts ultimately defeated Attorney General Jon Bruning by one percentage point and 2,347 votes in a race that was so close that Ricketts suggested that Bruning might be conceding too early when the attorney general called him on election night.
The other well-known and well-resourced candidates at the time were State Auditor Mike Foley, now Ricketts' lieutenant governor and a supporter of Herbster despite the governor's endorsement of Pillen, and then-Sen. Beau McCoy of Omaha, whose campaign was funded by Herbster after he dropped out of the race, citing his wife's health challenges.
McCoy now is a marketing director at Conklin Co., which is owned by Herbster.
In addition to the top three and Thibodeau of Omaha, other Republicans running for the GOP nomination are Michael Connely of York, Lela McNinch and Donna Nicole Carpenter, both of Lincoln, Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn and Troy Wentz of Sterling.
On the Democratic side of the ticket, Carol Blood of Bellevue is running against Roy Harris of Linwood. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is a Libertarian candidate.
Nebraska Governor
Governor
This year's gubernatorial race features a pack of Republicans hoping to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023.
There are nine Republicans running for the GOP nomination: Michael Connely of York, Charles Herbster of Falls City, Jim Pillen of Columbus, Brett Lindstrom and Theresa Thibodeau, both of Omaha, Lela McNinch and Donna Nicole Carpenter, both of Lincoln, Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn and Troy Wentz of Sterling.
On the Democratic side of the ticket, Carol Blood of Bellevue is running against Roy Harris of Linwood. Scott Zimmerman of Omaha is a Libertarian candidate.
The governor is the chief executive officer in state government. It is the governor's duty to present the Legislature with a complete budget for all expenditures used in running the state's regular business.
The governor signs or vetoes bills passed by the Legislature. The governor also appoints certain officers and fills vacancies in state offices and serves as commander-in-chief of the national and state guards. The officeholder also chairs the Board of State Canvassers and Board of Pardons, in addition to serving on other state boards and commissions.
The term is for four years and there is a two-term limit; salary is $105,000 annually. Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican who has served two terms, cannot run for office again.
Editor’s note: Republican candidates Donna Nicole Carpenter and Theresa Thibodeau did not respond for the Voter's Guide. Democrat Roy Harris also did not respond.
Republican: Michael Connely
Age: In his 60s
Address: 1302 Road L, York
Occupation: Educational director (remote) and tour director; small-scale agribusiness owner, book publisher
Political party: Republican
Website: MichaelConnely.org
What experiences qualify you for this office?
My work in construction, manufacturing, transportation, education, sales and agriculture allows me to understand the needs of most Nebraskans.
My law enforcement training and military police work qualifies me to interact smoothly with our vital law enforcement agencies. My military intelligence and overseas work gives me a view that extends beyond Nebraska for advanced planning. Highly successful executive positions both in Nebraska and overseas show I have experience leading team leaders.
Why do you want to be governor?
I am not running for title or for money. I am running for survival. Have been monitoring the massive military buildup in Communist China. They are planning for war and we in Nebraska are not prepared. My family has been in Nebraska for seven generations. My family, friends and neighbors are here. I am running for governor to both stop the socialist spread and to protect my home and prepare us for what is coming.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
If my initiatives make it on the November ballot, my first-year agenda will be: Reducing the size of the Nebraska Department of Education from hundreds to about a dozen, dropping property taxes and returning education to the local level; eliminating the inheritance tax; eliminating all forced mask and vaccine mandates; enforcing First Amendment rights and stopping forced gender pronoun usage; working with Rex Schroder to clean up election fraud potential; banning transgenders from female sports.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
We need to protect our agricultural industries from foreign control and from federal government takeover with the radical 30x30 plan. Our dictatorial mayors with their bizarre regulations need to be reined in. Patriotic civics instruction needs back into our schools and we must eliminate child sexual exploitation and critical race theory (racist training promoted by communist enemies) from schools. We need to enforce all our ignored constitutional laws and give dramatically more support to law enforcement, especially the state patrol.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
An individual can be exceptionally bright, have influential contacts and other positive qualities, but if that individual is unwilling to join in the battle for the soul of our state, then those qualities have no importance. My greatest quality is the one that I am bringing right now, before the election. I am a man of action. My initiatives, my unicameral testimonies, my recruitment and promotion of high-quality state candidates that I am doing now sets me apart.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
This question would take several hundred pages to cover. I recommend that people read my book, “Restore the Good Life, A Patriot's Guide to Retaking America, One State at a Time.” The current administration in D.C. is rewarding people for “not working.” This strains our workforce participation. As for retaining young Nebraskans in our workforce, one factor would require extensive apprenticeship/training programs beginning in middle school; and the lowering of taxes by cutting our state government expenses dramatically.
Republican: Charles Herbster
Age: 67
Address: P.O. Box 549, Falls City
Occupation: Cattle rancher, farmer, businessman
Political party: Republican
Website: HerbsterForNebraska.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I employ hundreds of people across the United States of America.
Why do you want to be governor?
President Donald J. Trump put America first, and I want to put Nebraska first. Nebraska needs a political outsider and job creator to expand our agricultural markets and grow our population.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
I want to prioritize tax reform and branding and marketing our state. Everything we sell needs to say “Made in Nebraska.”
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
We need to prioritize tax reform, job creation and broadband services. Our state is lagging behind our bordering states. People are leaving because there’s better opportunity elsewhere. Together, we can keep people in the state, create quality jobs and expand our markets.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
As a lifelong cattle rancher, farmer and businessman, I know the importance of hard work. Work ethic is a top priority at each of my companies.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
It’s simple: We must reform our tax code and take the burden off of hardworking Nebraskans. We need a fair tax system that works for everyone.
Republican: Brett Lindstrom
Age: 41
Address: 4810 N. 138th St., Omaha
Occupation: Member of a wealth management team
Political party: Republican
Website: VoteLindstrom.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I believe the experiences I have gained and relationships I have developed during my eight years in the Legislature not only set me apart from the other candidates – but prepare me to step right into the governorship and get to work for Nebraska on day one. It is time for a new generation of leadership to lead Nebraska forward. I’m running for governor to make our state competitive, and one where our children want to grow and stay.
Why do you want to be governor?
It’s time for a new generation of leadership to lead Nebraska forward. I’m running for governor to make our state competitive, and one where our children want to grow and stay. As governor, I will cut taxes and grow our economy. I am tired of Nebraska being 49th and 50th and want to make sure Nebraska not only competes, but leads moving forward.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
Slash the income tax for working Nebraskans. To grow Nebraska’s economy, I would eliminate the income tax for the majority of Nebraskans. I would cut the rate to 0% on incomes under $50,000 for single-filing individuals, and under $100,000 for those who are married and filing jointly. The tax rate would be slashed to 5.60% on all income above $50,000 for single filers, and above $100,000 for joint filers. Eventually, the plan would cut the second bracket to 4.99%.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
I think economic competitiveness is our No. 1 challenge. We need to strengthen our communities and our main streets, develop a diverse and talented workforce and reform government interaction with Nebraska’s citizens and businesses. I’m proud to be the only candidate who has released an economic plan to address these issues.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
I have a track record as a state senator of building coalitions and getting things done for the betterment of Nebraska. I also bring a fresh perspective as a next generation of conservative leadership to make our state competitive. I am focused on what we can do together, not divisive rhetoric about what we cannot do.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
Nebraska is well suited to expand our manufacturing and other skilled sectors with high-paying, highly skilled jobs with the right advocate leading our state. We must encourage and invest in more partnerships between K-12 schools, community colleges and our state’s colleges and universities to prepare our young people to enter the workforce, skilled and ready to earn a competitive wage. We will continue to develop world class programs to encourage internships and apprenticeships. When we invest in Nebraskans, we cannot lose.
Republican: Lela McNinch
Age: 57
Address: 3020 S. 74th St., Lincoln
Occupation: Adjunct professor, criminology and criminal justice, University of Nebraska at Omaha
Political party: Republican
Website: LelaMcNinchforGovernor
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I have a strong understanding of state government and skills to manage people, projects, budgets and complex incidents. Effectively collaborating with teams in public and private sectors in education, emergency management, prisons, agriculture, power and energy, retail, religion, law enforcement and the health department. I bring sound leadership, organizational skills, advanced training and education, confidence, teamwork and vision to the office. FEMA certifications, NIMS, ICS, HSEEP, emergency management and preparedness, advanced Homeland Security, crisis negotiation, facilitator, adviser and educator.
Why do you want to be governor?
I want to be governor to continue to serve all Nebraskans. It is important for our leader to have as much experience throughout the state as possible to make sound decisions and I have that experience. I want Nebraskans to feel comfortable with leadership and feel as though they can approach our governor for any concerns they have. I want to help Nebraskans, keep us alive, safe, healthy and successful in our pursuits of work, education and retirement.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
I will meet state agency leaders and their employees to address workplace needs and challenges, considering potential changes or funding issues. I will meet with each state representative and their cabinet to discuss our goals in working together for the good of all Nebraskans. I will travel to all counties and as many villages, towns and cities across Nebraska to meet everyone I can and listen to their hopes for our future.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Our primary challenge is education. The core curriculum for proficiency must be revisited. Education should be apolitical, and all unfunded mandates and political agendas removed. Lack of foundational education and life skills lend themselves to increased crime, incarceration and burdens on society. Education is the foundation of our democracy and needs to be the focus to help Nebraskans compete nationally and internationally. We are graduating children without knowledge, skills, or capability to enter the workforce successfully as adults.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
I bring wisdom, patience, honesty, transparency and proven leadership to the office. Citizens trust me and know I am true to my word. I am approachable, which allows individuals to bring questions, concerns, or suggestions to me without threat or judgment. I listen to concerns of all residents and weigh the benefits or detriments to each decision or action. I bring motivation, encouragement, and hope. I bring kindness and strength to build unity and a great future for Nebraskans.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
* Create a database of prequalified, vetted immigrants for employers to quickly access without expenses of redundant paperwork. This expedites the hiring process, aiding immigrants in recurring employment if work visas are not violated.
* To grow Nebraska, we need to bring in more opportunities for well-paying jobs with benefits which are secure, engaging and promote advancement opportunities. Encourage entrepreneurs by making it simpler for business start-up. Lower taxes so we keep more money in our pockets.
Republican: Jim Pillen
Age: 66
Address: 4438 Old Mill Court, Columbus
Occupation: Farmer, agri-businessman
Political party: Republican
Website: JimPillen.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I am the only candidate in this race who makes a full-time living in production agriculture. I’ve spent my entire life in Nebraska agriculture. I’ve built a successful business from the ground up, creating over 1,000 Nebraska jobs. I know how to grow our economy because I've built, invested and hired here. I know how to support our Nebraska businesses, farmers and ranchers because I’m one of them.
Why do you want to be governor?
My dad taught us that, in life, you can either be a giver or a taker. This great state has given us so much, and I've done my best to give back. I’m running for governor to keep Nebraska great for all our kids and grandkids. That means fixing our broken property tax system, keeping more of our kids here, strengthening our rural communities, defending agriculture, and preserving the Christian, conservative values that make Nebraska so special.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
I will focus on developing relationships in the unicameral so we can bring transformative change to Nebraska. The first year, it will be all hands on deck to protect, train and keep our kids in Nebraska. We will be defending our conservative values, protecting our water, and strengthening agriculture.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
We need less government and decreased spending. Protecting our kids and keeping them in our state to solve our workforce shortage will be a top priority as governor. We also need to scale rural workforce housing in all our communities.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
Nebraska experience matters. Conservative leadership matters. I am passionate and competitive. I have a track record in business of common sense, hard work, bringing people together and getting things accomplished. Those are the qualities I’ll bring as your governor.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
We need to protect, keep and train our kids here in Nebraska. As governor, stopping the out-migration of our kids will be a top priority. Employers outside our state know that hiring Nebraskans means you're getting someone with integrity, common sense and a great work ethic. Businesses, farmers and ranchers across the state need to be stepping up to connect our kids in K-12 with internships and opportunities so they can have the career of their dreams right here.
Republican: Breland Ridenour
Age: 34
Address: 904 S. 201st St., Elkhorn
Occupation: IT manager
Political party: Republican
Website: RidenourForGovernor.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
My professional background provides me the ability to leverage technology to better Nebraska and an understanding on how we can make Nebraska more relevant in this digital age. Additionally, I have spent the last six years personally investing in training to strengthen my leadership skills. I have been tried and tested as a leader and I am ready to use my experiences to lead Nebraska to greater heights.
Why do you want to be governor?
I am running for governor because I believe Nebraska needs to be a leader in this country, and we first need a strong leader for our state. A leader that will put the constitutional liberties and rights of the people first. We need a leader who will stand strong on principle but is still capable of working with our legislative body to form and implement solutions to ongoing issues within Nebraska.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
* Restore and protect the rights of the people (e.g. medical freedom).
* Develop strong relationships with our legislative body.
* Protect the lives of the unborn.
* Begin development of a more concrete plan to change our tax structure.
* Work with our state school board to prevent the inclusion of racial and sexual indoctrination in our schools.
* Begin gaining independence from federal funding.
* Increase diversification of trade to more stable partners.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
* A better infrastructure that is ready for prospective companies to build.
* We need to overhaul our tax code with a system that will remove property taxes and be sustainable.
* Rural broadband across the state is a dire need.
* Investment in local business and entrepreneurship to include meat processing plants.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
Sound managerial and leadership abilities. Principled and objective decision-making. A 360-degree perspective to problem-solving. Strong interpersonal skills to interface with our Legislature and other governing bodies. Honesty, integrity and transparency with Nebraskans.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
Nebraska is lacking a ready infrastructure, rural broadband, a sustainable tax system and leadership that listens to the concerns of the people. When we fix these issues, we will see our workforce retention increase dramatically. Nebraska needs to become more competitive with other states or we will continue to decline.
Republican: Troy Wentz
Age: 59
Address: 60665 736 Road, Sterling
Occupation: Self-employed
Political party: Republican
Website: TroyWe.xyz
What experiences qualify you for this office?
Being a Jack of many, not all trades. Working in a wide range of jobs from farming to paid daily temporary jobs, computer programming, manufacturing engineering and more. Being a polymathic type of person with some knowledge in many areas. People who are masters in their field can do things quicker than I, but I can see the many parts to find a solution to a problem. Not a radical Green New Deal person but connected to nature’s god.
Why do you want to be governor?
I don’t like the direction Biden is taking America. Nebraska’s government is taking too much money. I’d like to bring Republicans, independents and Democrats together to: Rise up against the Demon crats.
* Change our property taxes from a market value to size system.
* Cut our government by 40% to create a balanced, smaller and efficient one.
* Create secure and transparent voting for our republic and more.
View my 18-page website and one-page summary about me.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
Property tax system change from market value to size. You have a $100,000 house. People around you are paying $150,000 or more for houses. Your property taxes go up. The size system. People pay more around you, your property taxes stay the same unless you make your house larger. Yes, you will have to vote more, whether to give the government schools/agencies more money, but your property taxes will not increase automatically if market values go higher.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
1. The harmful policies of people in Washington.
2. Finding waste and inefficient departments in Nebraska’s government.
3. Reducing the cost of education.
4. Give more rights to nonpublic government schools.
5. Communists: The 4,000 acre Ashland lake. Are Pete Ricketts and the Unicameral going to be dictators and take land from people who don’t want to sell?
6. Mutual of Omaha shouldn’t get, take from others, TIF tax breaks. It’s for blighted areas, not downtown Omaha.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
American colonists didn’t like the direction they were heading then and I don’t like it now. Challenge people who harm others. I want a government that gives a hand up, not money to be lazy. I am a thrifty, spiritual-not-material person who doesn’t like taking money from others. Believer in if government takes less money from people we will have a better quality of life and be able to help others more. Spirit, heart, mind, Libra thinker.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
Young people? There are a lot of young hard-working people, but too many just want free government money, are lazy and don’t want to work. The greatest workforce challenge is Joe Biden and the Obama people who control him, giving all this free stuff to people. Really, do they have a magic tree that grows money or do working people have to pay more in taxes to give free things to lazy people?
Democrat: Carol Blood
Age: 61
Address: 2812 Jack Pine St., Bellevue
Occupation: Business consultant
Political party: Democrat
Website: ElectCarolBlood.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
I bring a successful record in government serving eight years on the Bellevue City Council where I saved taxpayers tens of millions of dollars with commonsense policy. I'm serving my second term in the Legislature bringing forward successful, pragmatic bipartisan bills relating to veterans, military families, government transparency, reduced hurdles to employment, public safety/health and more. I've served my community as a volunteer for decades and believe we must be good stewards to those we serve.
Why do you want to be governor?
Nebraskans want a governor who will work hard to bring our residents together by inspiring hope and transforming our divisions. The current narrative of us vs. them is killing this country and meant to distract voters so we never have to solve the real problems like 20-plus years of high property taxes. I will bring everyone to the table and create a state government that is representative of all Nebraskans, not just a privileged few, special interest or particular party.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
Protecting Nebraska ag after experiencing supply chain issues, drought, property rights issues and threats of eminent domain. Provide sustainable tax relief. Implement long-term solutions to the overcrowding in prisons. Push forward technology to protect the state from cybersecurity threats and streamline services to the public. Create a K-14 education that allows Nebraskans the ability to receive two years of community college to address workforce shortages. Tackle workforce holistically including child care, housing, training and recruitment. Make Nebraska better for all.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Nebraska's primary challenge is workforce. Providing good jobs with great pay and benefits, affordable housing, excellent child care, providing opportunities for individuals to do better and find creative ways to better train and educate our workforce at an earlier age should all be priorities. Nebraska long ignored data that showed we would be experiencing this crisis and we need to be more strategic in our planning for the future. This will expand our tax base and help relieve tax burdens.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
I am a pragmatic problem-solver. I represent the views of who I serve. I'm an effective listener and believe in bringing everyone to the table, not only those who agree with you. I have a proven track record as a fiscal conservative finding creative solutions. I have a keen understanding of both rural and urban Nebraska. I am a voracious researcher that believes in data, science and facts when making decisions.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
Nebraska's workforce challenge requires creativity. We have a retired workforce of highly qualified individuals we can bring back into the workforce. We have opportunities to encourage technology such as AI that will help government and businesses do more with less workforce for less money, work with businesses and encourage flexibility such as being able to work from home/have fluid hours, offer competitive wages, invest early in internships, apprenticeships and work experience. We must be inclusive in our messaging.
Libertarian: Scott Zimmerman
Age: 48
Address: 11623 Spaulding St., Omaha
Occupation: Elementary teacher
Political party: Libertarian
Website: votezimmerman.com
What experiences qualify you for this office?
With over 25 years of leadership experience, I have had the pleasure of learning and growing alongside individuals from all demographics. I build coalitions and understand the importance of serving those I am privileged to lead. I never claim to have all the answers, but I do always have a desire to listen and learn from those who know more or have experienced more than I.
Why do you want to be governor?
I believe that Nebraska deserves better than politics as usual. I want to do better for the future of Nebraska and for Nebraskans to be free to live, work and thrive in our state. I'm just a working-class man who sees an opportunity to give back to my home state.
What would be your first-year priorities or agenda?
I will revitalize education, reduce taxes and restore the voices of the people of Nebraska.
What do you identify as Nebraska’s primary challenges or needs?
Nebraska currently suffers from an economic and resource drain. I will focus on creating a state which retains and attracts talented individuals. I will focus on ensuring policy decisions are driven by what the people of Nebraska want and need. I will work to restore financial independence for Nebraskans and reduce the overbearing burden of financially sustaining an inflated government.
What qualities would you bring to the governor’s office?
I have over 25 years of leadership background where I have excelled at building highly effective teams and retaining talented individuals. I listen to understand and I put the right people, in the right place, at the right time, to do the best job that can be done.
How would you address Nebraska’s workforce challenge and need to attract and retain young people?
I will prioritize and incentivize business opportunity and growth in Nebraska. I will reduce the burden of government on the people of Nebraska and allow for the freedom to live, work and thrive in our state.
