Report shows $18 million in lobbyist earnings at Legislature

While gross earnings for lobbyists at the Nebraska Legislature decreased by nearly a million dollars in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they still reached a sturdy $18.6 million, Common Cause Nebraska stated Monday in its annual lobbying report.

"In fact, lobbyist compensation increased for more than half of our Top Ten firms," the detailed report compiled by Common Cause issues chairman Jack Gould said.

"Although COVID-19 has placed some limits on lobbying," he said, "lobbyists continue to have a huge impact on our state government.

"With term limits, legislators come and go, but the lobby remains always there ready to help a senator with a drink, a dinner, a campaign contribution and maybe a little help with some legislation."

In 2020, the report stated, 367 compensated lobbyists actively lobbied Nebraska's 49 state senators.

Accountability and disclosure records indicated that lobbyist food and entertainment expenses for senators totaled $74,576, but food and beverage expense reports do not identify individual senators.

Once again, Mueller Robak topped the list of lobbying firms in terms of lobbying income at $1,353,593, edging out Radcliffe and Associates at $1,341,262.