Regulators ratify order for Nebraska Republican Party to stop robocalls in legislative race
The Nebraska Public Service Commission again ordered the Nebraska Republican Party to stop contracting with a Missouri company to place robocalls in a contentious legislative race.

State regulators Tuesday unanimously ratified the cease-and-desist order against the Nebraska GOP and its auto-dialing contractor, Kansas City-based Remington Research Group, on Tuesday, one week after initially approving it.

The second vote was necessary because of an error in publishing notice of the Oct. 7 meeting.

Earlier this month, District 1 legislative candidate Janet Palmtag filed a complaint claiming a robocall placed by the Nebraska GOP falsely claimed Palmtag was lying about endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including former Gov. Dave Heineman and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

The state commission found the robocalls placed on behalf of incumbent state Sen. Julie Slama — appointed in 2018 to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts — violated state law because they did not disclose the phone number and address of the person operating the auto-dialing service.

The commission also said there was no script of the call filed with the commission before it was made, as is required by state law.

The cease-and-desist order only applies to Remington Research Group and does not prevent the Nebraska GOP from working with other contractors to place robocalls in other races.

Slama easily won the May primary over Palmtag and Dennis Schaardt. Voters in the extreme Southeast Nebraska legislative district will choose between Slama and Palmtag in the Nov. 3 general election.

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
University of Nebraska Board of Regents

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

