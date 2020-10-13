Regulators ratify order for Nebraska Republican Party to stop robocalls in legislative race

The Nebraska Public Service Commission again ordered the Nebraska Republican Party to stop contracting with a Missouri company to place robocalls in a contentious legislative race.
State regulators Tuesday unanimously ratified the cease-and-desist order against the Nebraska GOP and its auto-dialing contractor, Kansas City-based Remington Research Group, on Tuesday, one week after initially approving it.
The second vote was necessary because of an error in publishing notice of the Oct. 7 meeting.
Earlier this month, District 1 legislative candidate Janet Palmtag filed a complaint claiming a robocall placed by the Nebraska GOP falsely claimed Palmtag was lying about endorsements from several prominent Republicans, including former Gov. Dave Heineman and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
The state commission found the robocalls placed on behalf of incumbent state Sen. Julie Slama — appointed in 2018 to the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts — violated state law because they did not disclose the phone number and address of the person operating the auto-dialing service.
The commission also said there was no script of the call filed with the commission before it was made, as is required by state law.
The cease-and-desist order only applies to Remington Research Group and does not prevent the Nebraska GOP from working with other contractors to place robocalls in other races.
Slama easily won the May primary over Palmtag and Dennis Schaardt. Voters in the extreme Southeast Nebraska legislative district will choose between Slama and Palmtag in the Nov. 3 general election.
