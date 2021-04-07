Regent Jim Pillen says he's running for governor of Nebraska

University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen of Columbus announced Wednesday that he will seek the 2022 Republican nomination for governor.

Pillen expressed strong support for gun rights, law enforcement, pro-life protections and a "demand (for) order on the southern border" in a statement posted on jimpillen.com.

"We'll stand up to radicals who want to use red tape and fake meat to put Nebraska agriculture out of business," he said.

Pillen is a pork producer operating as Pillen Farms.

"We have to fix our broken property tax system and cut taxes," he said.

"We need to modernize our tax structure, expand broadband access and improve infrastructure across our state."

In a campaign video posted online, Pillen said he would "work to grow our economy and give every child the chance to pursue their dreams right here in Nebraska."

And, he said, he would "keep the socialist agenda out of our state."

