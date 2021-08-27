Redistricting special session set for Sept. 13

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday called a special section of the Legislature to redraw political boundaries as part of the decennial redistricting process.

In a proclamation, Ricketts set the start time for the special section at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.

Senators will be asked to pass legislation resetting the boundaries of Nebraska's congressional and legislative districts.

The Legislature will also redraw lines for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, State Board of Education, Public Service Commission and appointments to the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Nebraska gained an additional 135,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Most of that growth was concentrated in the state's three largest counties -- Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy -- which now make up 56% of Nebraska's population.

State lawmakers will consider the latest census trends when they convene in mid-September.

The special session will be limited to passing a redistricting bill.

