Redistricting plan grows 3rd Congressional District to 80 of Nebraska's 93 counties

While the congressional redistricting spotlight has centered on metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District, western and central Nebraska's 3rd District is on pace to grow to encompass 80 counties and spread across an estimated 85% of the state.

It would continue to expand into the northeastern and southeastern boundaries of Nebraska, adding Thurston, Burt and Washington counties on the north and Otoe County on the south.

Eastern Nebraska's 1st District, which includes the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County, emerges looking like a jigsaw puzzle piece caught between the other two districts.

The 1st District would shed five counties in the plan that cleared first-stage consideration in the Legislature last week on a 36-10 vote.

A longstanding Republican imperative to retain Madison County (Norfolk) in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, was adhered to in the proposal that emerged from the Legislature's Redistricting Committee.

Madison County has been regarded as a dependable and politically untouchable source of GOP strength in the northern part of the district, as evidenced by the 2020 vote: Fortenberry, 12,104; Democratic challenger Kate Bolz, 3,073.