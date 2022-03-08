Redistricting figures point to change in Lincoln legislative districts

An initial look at congressional and legislative redistricting figures points to little change in the narrow Republican voter registration advantage in the competitive 2nd Congressional District and some potential Republican advantages in nonpartisan legislative races.

Changes enacted during a special legislative session last September included flipping Sen. Anna Wishart's 27th District in Lincoln from majority Democratic to majority Republican, while turning Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar's 29th District from majority Republican into majority Democratic.

Wishart, a Democrat, was reelected to her second term in 2020 and will be term-limited out of office at the end of 2024.

Bostar, also a Democrat, was elected to his first term in 2020.

Wishart's District 27 moved from an 897-Democratic registration edge to a 251-Republican registration advantage.

Bostar's District 29 changed from a 566-Republican advantage to a 1,570-Democratic margin.

Seventeen Democrats now hold seats in the state's 49-member, nonpartisan Legislature and six of them represent districts with majority Republican registration figures.

While the 32 Republicans are now just one senator short of a filibuster-proof GOP majority, that calculus doesn't add up in Nebraska's unique legislative body.

Senators do not vote in party unison or in response to party leaders since there is no party structure in the Legislature and lawmakers are elected on a nonpartisan ballot.

Congressional redistricting, which kept Douglas County intact in the 2nd District while adding rural Saunders County and its largely Republican vote to the metropolitan Omaha Democratic core, was enacted on a 35-11 vote in September, with four Democrats voting for the bill.

The legislative redistricting plan that subtracted one senator from rural Nebraska while adding an urban senator in metropolitan Omaha sailed through on a 37-7, vote with eight Democrats supporting the plan.

Republicans held a 4,400-voter registration advantage in the 2nd District before redistricting and now have a slightly smaller 4,074 margin.

Even with what has been just a narrow registration edge, Republicans have won that House seat consistently since 1994, with the sole exception of a single term won by Democratic Rep. Brad Ashford in 2014.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon is seeking a fourth term this year.

The 2nd District also is a competitive battleground for one of Nebraska's presidential electoral votes. Democratic President Joe Biden won that vote in 2020, following in the footsteps of former Democratic President Barack Obama, who won the district in 2008.

The 1st District, which includes Lincoln, absorbed an 8,080-voter decline in its Republican majority, but still held a healthy 62,260 GOP edge over Democrats following redistricting.

Western and central Nebraska's vast 3rd District remains overwhelmingly Republican: 260,008 Republicans; 84,508 Democrats.

Redistricting figures are posted now on the secretary of state's website but are still subject to change.

"Counties are still double-checking, triple-checking things, but those are reflective of the new redistricting changes for the entire state barring any errors made by counties," Cindi Allen, spokeswoman for the secretary of state's office, said Monday.

