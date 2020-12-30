Redistricting drama returns to Legislature in 2021

As the Nebraska Legislature approaches its once-in-a-decade, politically-charged task of congressional and legislative redistricting in 2021, the federal responsibilities and actions that set the stage are in disarray.

Here's what's in play:

* President Donald Trump has signaled that he does not believe undocumented immigrants should be included in the count of inhabitants and he wants those census figures in his hands by Dec. 31, as originally scheduled, before he hands them off to Congress for certification.

* The U.S. Census Bureau has said pandemic-related and processing challenges may have rendered it impossible to meet that deadline, but the bureau pledged this month to come "as close (to) the statutory deadline as possible" after earlier signaling that figures might not be available until Jan. 26 after Trump has left office.

* The U.S. Supreme Court has declined for now to rule on whether Trump can exclude undocumented immigrants from the census of U.S. inhabitants, as he ordered the Census Bureau to do in a July memorandum, describing the pending lawsuit as "riddled with contingencies and speculation" for now.