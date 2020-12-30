Redistricting drama returns to Legislature in 2021

As the Nebraska Legislature approaches its once-in-a-decade, politically-charged task of congressional and legislative redistricting in 2021, the federal responsibilities and actions that set the stage are in disarray.
Here's what's in play:
* President Donald Trump has signaled that he does not believe undocumented immigrants should be included in the count of inhabitants and he wants those census figures in his hands by Dec. 31, as originally scheduled, before he hands them off to Congress for certification.
* The U.S. Census Bureau has said pandemic-related and processing challenges may have rendered it impossible to meet that deadline, but the bureau pledged this month to come "as close (to) the statutory deadline as possible" after earlier signaling that figures might not be available until Jan. 26 after Trump has left office.
* The U.S. Supreme Court has declined for now to rule on whether Trump can exclude undocumented immigrants from the census of U.S. inhabitants, as he ordered the Census Bureau to do in a July memorandum, describing the pending lawsuit as "riddled with contingencies and speculation" for now.
The six justices who are generally described as conservative stated that the case is not ready for resolution; the three more liberally-identified judges disagreed in a dissent that suggested "the harm is clear on the face of the policy."
Writing for the minority, Justice Stephen Breyer said Trump's memorandum to the court already has clearly signaled his purpose is to reduce the number of congressional seats in predominantly Democratic states.
None of that is likely to interfere with the 2021 Nebraska Legislature's redistricting process that will be launched with selection of a special redistricting committee.
That's when the drama begins as senators seek inclusion on the influential, once-in-a-decade committee and political parties and partisanship openly surface in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature.
Republicans will clearly hold the advantage in a Legislature with 32 members who are registered Republicans and 17 members who are Democrats, along with a Republican sitting down the Great Hall in the governor's office.
Democratic power comes in the form of sufficient minority strength to mount a legislative filibuster, and that strength could be used as a bargaining tool. It requires 33 legislative votes to end a filibuster in the Nebraska Legislature.
Members of the redistricting committee will be named by the Legislature's Executive Board and there is likely to be a flood of senatorial applicants for a seat at the table along with outside political support signaled for senators on both sides who are viewed as strong and skillful negotiators.
Thirty-one senators expressed interest in filling nine seats on the committee in 2011. A committee of five Republicans and four Democrats ultimately was chosen, with Sen. Chris Langemeier of Schuyler, a Republican, serving as chairman.
Its work began in earnest in March and the Legislature completed its redistricting task in late May.
Republican Gov. Dave Heineman was a major player and influential mapmaker operating out of the Governor's Residence across the street from the Capitol and outside the glare of the legislative spotlight.
While the composition of legislative districts is important to individual senators and is a key factor in determining the division of urban and rural strength in the Legislature, congressional redistricting holds center stage.
The 2nd Congressional District was the critical battleground in 2011, as it will be in 2021.
The metropolitan Omaha district is a swing district in political terms and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's capture of its presidential electoral vote in November assured that partisan mapmakers are even harder at work now.
Former Democratic President Barack Obama won the 2nd District's electoral vote in 2008, helping fuel subsequent legislative efforts to increase Republican strength through 2011 redistricting that juggled Sarpy County precincts, dispatching Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base out of their established Omaha orbit into the 1st District, which includes Lincoln, on a 5-4 vote.
More dependable Republican precincts in rural Sarpy County were identified for attachment to the Omaha district.
In the end, there were informal estimates of a net swing of 3,000 to 4,000 more likely votes in favor of Republicans in the district following redistricting, but that instantly became a fluid figure impacted by ongoing population and demographic change.
The 2nd District is Nebraska's only competitive House district, now represented by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, who won re-election to a third term in November.
Although the results often have been close, Republicans have won 13 of the last 14 House contests in the district; Brad Ashford scored the only Democratic breakthrough in 2014 when he ousted eight-term Republican Rep. Lee Terry and served a single term.
In 2011, Democrats mounted a filibuster to block the redistricting bill at the second stage of floor consideration; the impasse eventually was broken on a tight 33-15 vote, just enough to jump the barrier.
The redistricting battle ended on May 26, 2011, when the Legislature gave final approval and Heineman signed the bill before the day was done.
