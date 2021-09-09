Redistricting committee stops arguing; will bring both plans to public hearings

Instead of continuing to argue about competing legislative and congressional redistricting plans, the Legislature's redistricting committee decided Thursday to take both Republican and Democratic proposals to public hearings already scheduled in three cities next week.

"That's good for everyone," Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the committee, said after the committee agreed to her suggestion to proceed in that manner rather than continue to battle with one another.

"We're not going to fight over maps anymore," she said.

Talking with the news media following a brief committee discussion, Linehan said she believes "this is good for everyone."

"We can have hearings on both bills," she said, "probably a Linehan bill and a Wayne bill. There will be no committee bill."

Linehan is one of five Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature who sit on the special committee. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha is one of four Democratic members and the committee's vice chairman.

The Linehan/Republican and Wayne/Democratic proposals differ dramatically in proposed new borders for metropolitan Omaha's 2nd Congressional District, the only competitive House district in the state, and in redistricting of legislative districts.