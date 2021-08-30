Redistricting Committee starts work on drawing new political boundaries

Rural-urban tensions surfaced briefly Monday at a meeting of the Legislature's redistricting committee that laid the groundwork for a dash to a special session that will bring all 49 state senators back to Lincoln on Sept. 13 to tackle what is always a contentious task.
But the nine-member committee generally agreed on how to proceed in drawing new boundaries for legislative and congressional districts, along with a number of other governing units.
The brief, but mild, dust-up occurred when Sen. Tom Briese of Albion suggested that there are some indications that the U.S. Census Bureau may have underreported rural population.
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha immediately challenged that supposition, warning that it could distort the entire redistricting process as senators attempt to map new districts based on equitable population figures.
"Do we trust the data (or) do we compensate for alleged underreporting of rural areas?" he asked. "Either we rely on the numbers or this won't work."
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln agreed that making decisions not based on the census data "would be a concern."
The brief moment of tension appeared to disappear when staff members from the Legislative Research Office assured senators they could trust the census numbers.
Briese is a Republican and both Morfeld and Lathrop are Democrats and the exchange was a reminder that redistricting tends to turn into a partisan exercise even in Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature.
While Monday's exchange centered on rural vs. urban interests, that translates in Nebraska into Republican vs. Democratic representation.
Late census figures delayed by the pandemic have forced the Legislature into a swift time frame that Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, committee chairwoman, said the committee is prepared to meet.
It will hold public hearings in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island once it has reached its decisions.
"I am sure there already are lots of maps," Linehan said in answer to a question following the committee session. "All kinds of maps."
Census figures suggest that the Omaha-Lincoln-Sarpy County metropolitan complex may be entitled to two additional senators, but rural senators hope to hold that figure to one through allowable deviation in population numbers.
Lancaster County itself would be entitled to one additional senator under equal population numbers.
While the committee encouraged the participation of racial minority groups in the redistricting process, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who is Black, reminded his colleagues that "redistricting is not the reason why North Omaha is the way it is."
Racial gerrymandering is specifically prohibited as a means of limiting or reducing minority strength in the Legislature or in other elective districts.
The committee will meet again Thursday at 9 a.m.
