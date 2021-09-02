Redistricting Committee elects to draw maps in executive session, not public hearings

The Legislature's redistricting committee set sail Thursday on its time-constricted journey in preparation for what is likely to be four days of intense meetings next week leading to development of proposed maps for new legislative and congressional districts.

Operating on a schedule dictated by delayed federal census figures as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the committee has scheduled public hearings on its resulting proposals during the following week in Grand Island, Omaha and Lincoln.

The Legislature will gather in a special session beginning on Sept. 13 to tackle the once-every-decade task.

The committee agreed to conduct its map-drawing sessions, which are almost certain to be contentious, in executive sessions rather than at public hearings, rejecting arguments from Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue that those deliberations should be open to the public.

With redistricting virtually certain to divide members of the nonpartisan Legislature into partisan camps with political parties actively engaged in the background, the committee decided it could do its work best in executive sessions attended only by legislative staff members and the press.