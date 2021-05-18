Redistricting committee displays partisan divide as it adopts rules guiding process

The opening shots in what is likely to be the usual once-every-decade battle over legislative and congressional redistricting were fired earlier in the day by rural Nebraska spokesmen who urged the committee to preserve as many rural seats in the Legislature as they can.

The Legislature needs to draw "maps that protect the voice of rural Nebraskans," Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue of Central City told the committee at a public hearing.

The committee's proposed guideline that it would attempt to preserve the core of districts is "problematic," he said, when "we need flexibility" in reapportioning legislative districts.

"We support as many rural districts as possible," McHargue said.

A number of rural Nebraskans followed behind, delivering a similar message to the committee.

"We want to maintain our rural representation," Steve Ebke of Daykin said, urging that "current district boundaries not be significantly altered" and cautioning against redistricting that "would benefit urban interests over rural interests."

"Keep agriculture at the top of your mind during the redistricting process," Jason Perdue of York urged the committee.