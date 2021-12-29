Redistricted Sen. Matt Williams still represents those who elected him

"One of my goals will be to add some stability to the (workforce housing) funding that already is underway," he said, in an effort to help secure rural Nebraska's economic future.

Williams, who is on the board of directors of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus Development Corp., said he will seek $25 million in state funding to help secure a proposed new U.S. Department of Agriculture research center on the campus during the coming legislative session.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Lincoln has secured initial federal funding for planning and design of the new USDA center that, Williams said, may ultimately be a $250 million project housed in two new buildings.

"It's a big deal," he said, and state funding support could "cement the deal.

"That's the icing on the cake," he said.

Williams, a graduate of UNL and its law college, will be a candidate for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents in 2022 and has been traveling through the 45-county district and raising funding for his campaign.

Longtime regent Bob Phares of North Platte has decided not to seek reelection to a six-year term after serving 16 years on the board.