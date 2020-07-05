Rebuilding a life: Former inmate navigates new world of parole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Timothy Lopez is a sturdy man, with close cropped dark hair, a boyish face and a military-style vocabulary filled with "yes ma'am" and "no sir."

He's 30 years old, from Hispanic and Native bloodlines, a young man raised in chaos and the foster care system and then by an African American woman who became his guardian, but who he thinks of as a mother.

"She loved me nothing less than what a mother would, and gave me as much as she could give me," Lopez explains.

But it wasn't quite enough to keep him out of prison — for a more than 10-year stint — for a crime he committed at age 17.

Now, he's trying to get to a place in his life where he can say he's making it on his own, that he's succeeding.

As the Nebraska Board of Parole steps up its review of inmates for parole, mostly because of a pending declaration of an overcrowding emergency from Gov. Pete Ricketts that the law demands, a greater number of inmates could more quickly find themselves in Lopez's shoes.

In the past 17 months, through May, the board held 2,700 parole hearings. And 1,546 — three out of five eligible inmates — were approved in that time to be released.