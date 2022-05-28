Rare June special election could be impacted by abortion ruling

A song suggests that the third time's the charm.

That's how long it will take voters in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District to settle on a successor to former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in November's general election.

First came the May 10 primary election, when Republican voters chose Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Democratic voters selected Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln as their nominees to square off in the Nov. 8 general election in a battle for a two-year term.

But in between comes a June 28 anomaly, a special election in which 1st District voters will choose between Pansing Brooks and Flood to serve the remaining six months of what had been Fortenberry's ninth consecutive term.

Fortenberry resigned from the office after being found guilty of charges that he lied to federal officials about accepting illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 reelection campaign.

In an odd coupling of timing, the former Lincoln congressman will be sentenced in federal court in Los Angeles on June 28 as Nebraska voters fill his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pansing Brooks and Flood, selected by their respective party governing bodies to square off in next month's special election, are riding the campaign trail now, fully recognizing that not only will the winner emerge with the political benefits of incumbency in November, but also with a six-month seniority edge over other newcomers to the House who will be chosen later this year.

"There's a lot of frustration out there about the economy," Flood said during a telephone interview while he was on the road.

"Everywhere I go, people talk about the price of gas and groceries and supply chain issues," he said.

"My top priority will be to do everything I can to reduce the burden of the cost-of-living now impacting American families," he said.

Nebraskans tell him they do not want one-party control, Flood said.

"They want a check on Biden-Pelosi," he said, a Republican balance of power in Washington to help match or limit the power wielded by President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

"And I will focus on tax reduction," Flood said, along with economic and workforce development opportunities.

"I will not support big government giveaways; I will work for energy independence."

Pansing Brooks, interviewed at her campaign headquarters in downtown Lincoln before heading out to a campaign stop in Columbus, faces the greater challenge in this congressional contest.

Republicans have won 27 straight elections for the 1st District House seat and they hold a voter registration advantage over Democrats in the district that's approaching 67,000.

But district boundaries were redrawn during a special session of the Legislature last September to reflect population changes recorded by the 2020 census and Pansing Brooks says that has increased the Lincoln and urban Sarpy County share of the district's population, boosting a Democratic candidate's chances.

"I believe I'm in the right place at the right time," she said.

Not only have the demographics of the district changed, Pansing Brooks said, but the special election may occur just as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled, or is about to rule, on a woman's right to freely choose whether to have an abortion.

A draft copy of the court's preliminary opinion that was leaked to the news media points to a majority ruling striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision that has guaranteed a woman's right to choose for five decades.

The final ruling is expected to be issued when the court completes its current term in late June or early July.

"Inflation has been the No. 1 issue," Pansing Brooks said, and one that continues to need to be addressed. However, abortion rights may attract attention as voters head to the polls next month, she said.

"It absolutely will be a factor," Pansing Brooks said.

Nebraska's 1st District congressional special election in June could emerge as "the first test case for the country" in determining voter reaction to the court's ruling on a woman's right to choose, she said.

The issue also tends to touch upon Pansing Brooks' earlier campaign theme suggesting that "it may be time for a woman" to finally occupy the House seat that always has been held by a male congressman.

Flood was co-sponsor this year of so-called "trigger" legislation to ban abortions in Nebraska if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. That proposal (LB933) was trapped by a filibuster in the fading days of the 2022 legislative session last month.

During legislative debate, Flood described Nebraska as "a pro-life state" and pointed to his sponsorship of a 2010 legislative bill that banned abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy unless a woman's life is in danger.

Pansing Brooks said her campaign is centering on family issues such as inflation, child care, the suddenly emerging challenge of supplying families with baby formula, the ongoing issue of accessible medical care, workforce development, extension of broadband service to rural areas in Nebraska and making the state "a welcoming place" for young people.

"Nebraska deserves a leader with heart," her campaign material declares, and Pansing Brooks is known in the Legislature for her appeals to people to be kind to one another.

"My goal would be to work across the aisle" in Congress, she said.

"A new face, new ideas, somebody able to work across the aisle with kindness and determination," her campaign appeal states.

And she has done that as a member of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature, Pansing Brooks said, pointing to working together successfully on specific issues with Sens. Tom Brewer of Gordon and Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, as well as Attorney General Doug Peterson, all Republicans.

Flood suggested that "legislative leadership experience matters" in making the choice for a new House member.

During his first two terms, Flood was Speaker of the Legislature from 2007 to 2013. After being term-limited out of office, he returned to the Legislature in 2021.

Both Flood and Pansing Brooks are lawyers, and Flood is the founder and owner of News Channel Nebraska and its 15 radio and seven television stations.

Clair Callan of Odell was the last Democrat to win the 1st District seat six decades ago; that was in 1964 when the district had far different boundaries and Callan failed to win reelection after serving a single term.

The congressional district includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus.

Pansing Brooks and Flood have agreed to participate in an hourlong live televised debate that will air on KETV in Omaha on June 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

