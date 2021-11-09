Raise the Wage is circulating petition to increase minimum pay in Nebraska to $15 per hour

She would fall asleep on the job, or during her commute to or from work, and said she felt a constant anxiety, a feeling that she always needed to be on the go, even when she wasn't working.

"I took on my work as my whole identity," she said.

Omaha Sen. Terrell McKinney, one of three sponsors of the petition, said the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted that many in Nebraska "are not paid adequately."

"We rave about a low unemployment rate, but forget that many people are working multiple jobs and not being paid very much," he said.

McKinney, who said he grew up in poverty in North Omaha, earlier this year sponsored legislation to raise the minimum wage to $20 in Nebraska by 2032, but the bill did not advance to the floor.

Nebraska cannot afford to keep underpaying those it deems "essential workers," McKinney added, and said raising the minimum wage would help show young Nebraskans there is value and opportunity in their home state.

Raise the Wage Nebraska, which includes the ACLU of Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed, the Nebraska State AFL-CIO and the NAACP Lincoln Branch, launched in August.