Racial impact statements for Nebraska bills still an option

Members of the Creighton data lab appeared at the virtual briefing to offer information on the feasibility, structure and process of creating such statements. As an academic source for well researched, nonpartisan and nonpolitical information, it would be well equipped to produce such statements, Vargas said.

A fiscal note is required for every bill introduced, which are in the hundreds each session. But an impact statement would not be required in such a way, he said, but instead for bills that have to do with criminal law, sentencing and the like.

Pierce Greenberg, sociology assistant professor at Creighton, said longstanding research shows that state lawmaker decisions can influence disparities.

Greenberg showed the committee a sample of an impact statement that would include the bill summary, prior research, data and methods of the research.

"These need to be fairly accessible and readable," Greenberg said.

Rebecca Murray of Creighton said the impact statements would not be meant to be numerically predictive, but rather just to help legislators be more thoughtful about bills and their potential for disproportional impact.

Lawmakers could become more aware of how a change could lead to an unintentional consequence.