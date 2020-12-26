Questions arise about new prison proposal

If a new prison is built in Nebraska in the next few years, the state will be able to accommodate 5,582 maximum-, medium- and minimum-security inmates by 2026, and 980 work-release prisoners.

Community corrections facilities allow inmates to ease back into the work force and public life, reintegrating with supervision.

Of the 980 work-release beds, most (600) will be in Lincoln, with only 180 in Omaha and 200 in the western Nebraska city of McCook.

A site has not been selected for the proposed new prison.

Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes said the state has increased the number of community-custody beds by 260, or at least 30%, since 2015.

"About 17% of our beds are community, which lines up pretty cleanly with where we're classifying our population," Frakes said.

By 2026, the number of work-release beds would be at 15%.

It's better to have fewer of the lower-custody beds, he said, and always have people waiting. Those beds turn over quickly. Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has 660 beds, and provide services to about 950 inmates a year.