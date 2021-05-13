Public defender will run for northeast Lincoln legislative seat

Lincoln attorney George Dungan announced his candidacy for the District 26 seat in the Legislature on Thursday.
The northeast Lincoln legislative seat is held by Sen. Matt Hansen, who will be term-limited.
A Lincoln native and a graduate of American University, Dungan works in the Lancaster County Public Defender's office and has previously worked in juvenile court.
Dungan said his focus is strengthening K-12 public education, expanding access to higher education, creating jobs, and promoting public safety, particularly in his northeast Lincoln neighborhood.
He said life expectancy for residents living north of O Street in Lincoln is significantly lower -- about 20 years -- than those living south of O Street.
"Folks in our neighborhood haven't always gotten a chance at fair pay, higher education or even access to health care," Dungan said in a news release.
Dungan said he'll work to promote manufacturing, technology and agricultural businesses, and promote public safety through youth education and employment, mental health services and investing in violence prevention programs.
A member of the Lincoln Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee and the Board of Trustees of the Lincoln Bar Association, Dungan is also a mentor through TeamMates and was inducted into the organization's hall of fame.
"I'm running because I know that we can improve education and opportunity for the kids I've worked with throughout the years, for all of us in northeast Lincoln, and for everyone in Nebraska," he said.
With O Street as its southern boundary, District 26 extends east from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus, and encompasses the University Place, Bethany and Havelock neighborhoods.
