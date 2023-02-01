Proposed new limit on local school spending sparks concern during Nebraska legislative hearing

Proposed legislation to place a 3% limit on annual increases in local school district spending attracted strong support Wednesday from Gov. Jim Pillen and agricultural spokesmen while prompting concerns from school representatives who pointed to increased inflationary costs and current teacher shortages.

The spending limit could be exceeded with an affirmative vote by at least 70% of school board members or by popular vote.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who introduced the bill (LB589) at the request of the governor, told the Legislature's Revenue Committee that Nebraska's reliance on ever-increasing property taxes to support local schools has become "unreasonable and unsustainable" and is now "choking off economic growth" in the state.

Pillen said the legislation, which was crafted after consultation with a school financing advisory group, "respects and retains local control" while assuring property tax relief.

"Kids and taxpayers win," the governor said.

Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, a member of the committee, questioned whether a 3% growth rate is sufficient in a 7% inflation environment.

Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs at Lincoln Public Schools, told the committee in "neutral" testimony that LPS is open to working with senators in seeking "what can be reasonable" in terms of achieving some flexibility.

Inflation is an issue, she said, and so are costs that may need to be incurred to attract and retain teachers in today's environment.

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan said her district, with its unique needs and challenges that include changing demographics and poverty, needs to be able to "adopt budgets that meet needs" without being confronted by "significant limits" on local control and arbitrary revenue caps.

Logan said the bill "makes it harder for school boards to do the job they were elected to do."

Jennifer Dubas of Fullerton, representing the Nebraska State Education Association, said the proposal "ties the hands of school districts financially (and) takes away local control and gives it to the state."

Speaking as a parent of five children, Ben Welch of Hastings said the bill may "take away resources that kids need to be successful" along with local control.

Dave Welsch, president of the Milford School Board, pointed to the large wage increases that the state needed to provide to hire prison guards and adequately pay members of the Nebraska State Patrol in the current inflationary and worker shortage environment.

Waverly School Superintendent Cory Worrell said local control has traditionally been "valued as the best governance in Nebraska."

Briese said Pillen is poised to channel more state dollars into schools and the governor told the committee that "both kids and taxpayers win" under his proposal, which "respects and retains local control."

