Proposal to create public list of cops who have had credibility questioned faces heavy opposition

A bill creating a series of public databases of police officers who have had their credibility questioned by prosecutors ran into a hard line of opposition from law enforcement groups on Wednesday.

Sen. Terrell McKinney's bill (LB882) would require law enforcement agencies to create and maintain a public list of officers who would be subject to a Brady disclosure in court.

The U.S. Supreme Court determined in 1963 that prosecutors withholding material evidence favorable to a defendant was a violation of their due process rights under the 14th Amendment.

Along with other potentially exculpatory evidence, prosecutors also notify defense attorneys whenever an officer involved in a case has a confirmed record of lying in their official capacity, which could impact their credibility in court.

A "do not call" list of the so-called "Brady" cops is often maintained by prosecuting attorneys. McKinney said making those lists open to the public would improve transparency of law enforcement and hold those agencies accountable.

"It's not the public's fault an officer lands on this list," McKinney told the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. "That said, the public should be aware of who is on this list."

Opponents of public disclosure, the Omaha senator contended, wanted "business as usual from law enforcement."

The bill had the support of Media of Nebraska, an organization of print and broadcast outlets from across the state, which argued publishing the list would make information already compiled by law enforcement agencies available to the public.

"Any claim that the list would infringe on privacy is outweighed in the public's interest in law enforcement accountability," said Korby Gilbertson, an attorney representing the state's media outlets.

Spike Eickholt of the ACLU of Nebraska said making the Brady list public would also hold accountable prosecutors who have an obligation to provide those officers' names to the defendant's attorneys.

But law enforcement agencies said making the Brady list public served no purpose but to damage the reputation of police officers, and called into question the process for determining which officers had credibility problems.

Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said there is no standard for prosecutors to follow in putting officers on a Brady list, explaining to the committee some are put on the list after an internal affairs investigation, while others have been given Brady letters for more spurious reasons.

Conner pointed to a story from Altoona, Iowa, where an officer was put on a Brady list after it was discovered he had taken part in a fraternity prank that involved stealing firewood before becoming a police officer.

The head of Omaha's police union also said the Brady list had been used to retaliate against officers who had become whistleblowers within their department, or to punish officers who may have supported a different political candidate.

"This bill does absolutely nothing to enhance public safety," Conner said. "The clear purpose of (LB882), in our view, is to publicly and punitively jeopardize the reputations and careers of those who serve in law enforcement."

Lincoln Police Union President Jeff Sorensen said an officer's name appearing on a public-facing Brady list would follow them even if they left law enforcement.

Sorensen and others who testified Wednesday also said officers have little to no recourse to have their Brady designations removed, and would not be able to challenge having their identities broadcast publicly under McKinney's proposal.

The bill was also opposed by the Nebraska County Attorneys Association and the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police.

Jim Maguire, president of the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police, said a bill (LB51) passed last year already created a public database of law enforcement officers convicted of a crime or who resign as a result of an investigation.

The Judiciary Committee did not take any action on LB882 on Wednesday.

